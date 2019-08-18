Tupperware Brands (Put) (TUP) Share Price Declined While Sandler Capital Management Decreased Position by $10.25 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Guild Investment Management Has Lowered Stake by $1.74 Million

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 9,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 20,026 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 29,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 25.16 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE WILL ALWAYS BE THOSE SEEKING UNFAIR TRADE ADVANTAGES, BUT “THE WORLD WILL NOT DO SOMETHING STUPID”; 21/05/2018 – Buffett Bailed Out By Apple as Coke and Wells Lose: Markets Live; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 01/05/2018 – The Daily Digest: Music industry insiders say Google’s big streaming music plans won’t beat Spotify or Apple because of its; 30/03/2018 – Apple chief right to kick Facebook over data privacy failings; 09/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple likely to face fine for unfair practices in South Korea; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Revenue Drives Solid 2Q Earnings (Video); 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through 2026; 16/05/2018 – North Carolina lawmakers are preparing a bid for a new Apple campus, according to sources in real estate, law and the state government; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (Put) (TUP) by 47.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 410,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.61% . The hedge fund held 446,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41M, down from 856,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $665.26M market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $13.65. About 424,915 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.14 TO $1.19, EST. $1.16; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY USD SALES GROWTH OF A DECLINE OF 1 PCT TO A RISE OF 1 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – UNDER COMPANY’S REVITALIZATION PLAN ANNOUNCED IN JULY 2017, IT EXPECTS TO INCUR A TOTAL OF $100 TO $110 MLN IN PRETAX COSTS; 01/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Named one of America’s Best Midsize Employers by Forbes; 09/05/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.68/SHR; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Expects No Change From Prior Estiamtes in 2nd Half; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware to Repurchase $200M in Shr; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Matches Profit Views, Sales Fall Slightly Less Than Expected — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware 1Q EPS 70c

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $562,354 activity. GOINGS E V also bought $502,369 worth of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) on Friday, August 2.

Analysts await Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 29.67% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TUP’s profit will be $31.19M for 5.33 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Tupperware Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.69% negative EPS growth.