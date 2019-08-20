Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON)

Both Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) and Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) compete on a level playing field in the Packaging & Containers industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tupperware Brands Corporation 22 0.34 N/A 4.18 3.66 Sonoco Products Company 62 1.03 N/A 3.05 19.67

Demonstrates Tupperware Brands Corporation and Sonoco Products Company earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Sonoco Products Company is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Tupperware Brands Corporation. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Sonoco Products Company, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tupperware Brands Corporation and Sonoco Products Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tupperware Brands Corporation 0.00% -75.2% 11.4% Sonoco Products Company 0.00% 17.6% 6.7%

Volatility and Risk

Tupperware Brands Corporation has a 0.91 beta, while its volatility is 9.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sonoco Products Company’s beta is 0.89 which is 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tupperware Brands Corporation are 0.8 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Sonoco Products Company’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Sonoco Products Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tupperware Brands Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Tupperware Brands Corporation and Sonoco Products Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tupperware Brands Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Sonoco Products Company 1 0 0 1.00

Tupperware Brands Corporation’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 45.56%. On the other hand, Sonoco Products Company’s potential upside is 5.11% and its consensus price target is $59. The results provided earlier shows that Tupperware Brands Corporation appears more favorable than Sonoco Products Company, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tupperware Brands Corporation and Sonoco Products Company are owned by institutional investors at 87% and 77% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Tupperware Brands Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Sonoco Products Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tupperware Brands Corporation 6.17% -17.6% -32.61% -44.67% -58.68% -51.5% Sonoco Products Company -0.13% -8.8% -4.27% 6.19% 8.32% 12.99%

For the past year Tupperware Brands Corporation had bearish trend while Sonoco Products Company had bullish trend.

Summary

Sonoco Products Company beats on 8 of the 12 factors Tupperware Brands Corporation.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name. It also manufactures and distributes skin and hair care products, cosmetics, bath and body care, toiletries, fragrances, jewelry, and nutritional products under the Avroy Shlain, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, Fuller, BeautiControl, Armand Dupree, Fuller Cosmetics, Del Baul de la Abuela, Natural Forte, Fuller Royal Jelly, Nutri-Rich, NC Express, and Nuvo brands. The company sells its products directly to distributors, directors, managers, and dealers. The company was formerly known as Tupperware Corporation and changed its name to Tupperware Brands Corporation in December 2005. Tupperware Brands Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures. The Paper and Industrial Converted Products segment provides paperboard tubes and cores; fiber-based construction tubes and forms; wooden, metal, and composite wire and cable reels and spools; and recycled paperboard, linerboard, corrugating medium, recovered paper, and material recycling services. The Display and Packaging segment offers point-of-purchase displays; supply chain management services; retail packaging, including printed backer cards, thermoformed blisters, and heat sealing equipment; and paperboard specialties, such as coasters and glass covers. The Protective Solutions segment provides custom-engineered, paperboard-based, and expanded foam protective packaging and components; and temperature-assured packaging products. The company sells its products in various markets, which include paper, textile, film, food, chemical, packaging, construction, and wire and cable. Sonoco Products Company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Hartsville, South Carolina.