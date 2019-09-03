Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

As Packaging & Containers companies, Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) and Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE:BERY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tupperware Brands Corporation 21 0.32 N/A 4.18 3.66 Berry Global Group Inc. 51 0.65 N/A 2.80 16.07

Table 1 highlights Tupperware Brands Corporation and Berry Global Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Berry Global Group Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Tupperware Brands Corporation. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Berry Global Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) and Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE:BERY)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tupperware Brands Corporation 0.00% -75.2% 11.4% Berry Global Group Inc. 0.00% 28.2% 4.5%

Volatility and Risk

Tupperware Brands Corporation is 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.91 beta. Berry Global Group Inc.’s 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

Tupperware Brands Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Berry Global Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Berry Global Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tupperware Brands Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Tupperware Brands Corporation and Berry Global Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tupperware Brands Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Berry Global Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$20 is Tupperware Brands Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 53.73%. On the other hand, Berry Global Group Inc.’s potential upside is 54.57% and its average price target is $60.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Berry Global Group Inc. seems more appealing than Tupperware Brands Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 87% of Tupperware Brands Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 98.2% of Berry Global Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% are Tupperware Brands Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Berry Global Group Inc. has 0.15% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tupperware Brands Corporation 6.17% -17.6% -32.61% -44.67% -58.68% -51.5% Berry Global Group Inc. -16.81% -16.28% -23.32% -11.14% -7.48% -5.22%

For the past year Berry Global Group Inc. has weaker performance than Tupperware Brands Corporation

Summary

Berry Global Group Inc. beats Tupperware Brands Corporation on 10 of the 12 factors.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name. It also manufactures and distributes skin and hair care products, cosmetics, bath and body care, toiletries, fragrances, jewelry, and nutritional products under the Avroy Shlain, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, Fuller, BeautiControl, Armand Dupree, Fuller Cosmetics, Del Baul de la Abuela, Natural Forte, Fuller Royal Jelly, Nutri-Rich, NC Express, and Nuvo brands. The company sells its products directly to distributors, directors, managers, and dealers. The company was formerly known as Tupperware Corporation and changed its name to Tupperware Brands Corporation in December 2005. Tupperware Brands Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and distributes plastic consumer packaging and engineered materials in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Belgium, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Malaysia, India, China, and the Netherlands. The company operates through three segments: Health, Hygiene & Specialties; Consumer Packaging; and Engineered Materials. It offers containers; foodservice products, such as thermoformed polypropylene and injection-molded plastic drink cups; closures and over caps comprising continuous-thread and child-resistant closures, as well as aerosol over caps; bottle and prescription containers; and extruded and laminate tubes. The company also provides engineered materials, including corrosion protection products; and cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes. The companyÂ’s engineered materials also consists of drop cloths and retail trash bags; polyvinyl chloride films and boxed products; trash-can liners and food bags; and stretch and shrink films. In addition, it offers flexible packaging products, such as personal care films; food and consumer films, as well as barrier films; and converter films, including coated and laminated products, as well as a range of products for the food, healthcare, and personal care markets. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Berry Plastics Group, Inc. and changed its name to Berry Global Group, Inc. in April 2017. Berry Global Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.