Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Packaging & Containers company, Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tupperware Brands Corporation has 87% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 79.84% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.2% of Tupperware Brands Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.37% of all Packaging & Containers companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Tupperware Brands Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tupperware Brands Corporation 0.00% -75.20% 11.40% Industry Average 10.98% 20.06% 6.16%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Tupperware Brands Corporation and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tupperware Brands Corporation N/A 24 3.66 Industry Average 266.10M 2.42B 22.17

Tupperware Brands Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Tupperware Brands Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Tupperware Brands Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tupperware Brands Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.29 1.23 1.47 2.54

With consensus target price of $20, Tupperware Brands Corporation has a potential upside of 35.78%. As a group, Packaging & Containers companies have a potential upside of 12.47%. Based on the data given earlier, Tupperware Brands Corporation’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tupperware Brands Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tupperware Brands Corporation 6.17% -17.6% -32.61% -44.67% -58.68% -51.5% Industry Average 6.00% 6.86% 14.01% 35.81% 27.96% 42.12%

For the past year Tupperware Brands Corporation had bearish trend while Tupperware Brands Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Tupperware Brands Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Tupperware Brands Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.07 and has 1.49 Quick Ratio. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tupperware Brands Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

Tupperware Brands Corporation has a beta of 0.91 and its 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tupperware Brands Corporation’s peers are 16.53% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Dividends

Tupperware Brands Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Tupperware Brands Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name. It also manufactures and distributes skin and hair care products, cosmetics, bath and body care, toiletries, fragrances, jewelry, and nutritional products under the Avroy Shlain, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, Fuller, BeautiControl, Armand Dupree, Fuller Cosmetics, Del Baul de la Abuela, Natural Forte, Fuller Royal Jelly, Nutri-Rich, NC Express, and Nuvo brands. The company sells its products directly to distributors, directors, managers, and dealers. The company was formerly known as Tupperware Corporation and changed its name to Tupperware Brands Corporation in December 2005. Tupperware Brands Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.