Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) and Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:Holdings Co) Comparison side by side

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) and Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:Holdings Co) have been rivals in the Packaging & Containers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tupperware Brands Corporation 26 0.43 N/A 4.18 5.49 Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -1.29 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tupperware Brands Corporation and Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) and Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:Holdings Co)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tupperware Brands Corporation 0.00% -75.8% 11.5% Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. 0.00% -10.9% -4.7%

Volatility & Risk

Tupperware Brands Corporation’s current beta is 0.86 and it happens to be 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. is 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

Tupperware Brands Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. which has a 0.4 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Tupperware Brands Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Tupperware Brands Corporation and Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tupperware Brands Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Tupperware Brands Corporation’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 12.36%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tupperware Brands Corporation and Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 87.5% and 4.2% respectively. Insiders held 0.9% of Tupperware Brands Corporation shares. Competitively, 65.5% are Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tupperware Brands Corporation 1.46% -14.04% -19.84% -38.02% -47.77% -27.3% Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. 2.18% -5.71% 20.3% 11% -33.09% 14.12%

For the past year Tupperware Brands Corporation had bearish trend while Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Tupperware Brands Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name. It also manufactures and distributes skin and hair care products, cosmetics, bath and body care, toiletries, fragrances, jewelry, and nutritional products under the Avroy Shlain, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, Fuller, BeautiControl, Armand Dupree, Fuller Cosmetics, Del Baul de la Abuela, Natural Forte, Fuller Royal Jelly, Nutri-Rich, NC Express, and Nuvo brands. The company sells its products directly to distributors, directors, managers, and dealers. The company was formerly known as Tupperware Corporation and changed its name to Tupperware Brands Corporation in December 2005. Tupperware Brands Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes plastic films using the biaxial oriented stretch technique in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers printing base films used in printing and lamination; stamping foil base films and transfer base films used for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; metallized films or aluminum plating base films used for vacuum aluminum plating for flexible plastic lamination; high-gloss films used for aesthetically enhanced packaging purposes; heat-sealable films used for construction, printing, and making heat sealable bags; and laser holographic base films used as anti-counterfeit films for food, medicine, cosmetics, cigarettes, and alcohol packaging. It also provides dry films used in circuit boards production, as well as for nameplate and crafts etching; heat shrinkable films used for special-shaped packaging for beverage and cosmetics; and chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance. The company markets and sells its products under Fuwei Films brand name for packaging, imaging, electronics, electrical, and magnetic products. It also exports its products to end-users and distributors primarily in Europe, Asia, and North America. The company was formerly known as Neo-Luck Plastic Holdings Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. in April 2005. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Weifang, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hongkong Ruishang International Trade Co., Ltd.