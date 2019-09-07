Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) and Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) and Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Packaging & Containers industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tupperware Brands Corporation 21 0.34 N/A 4.18 3.66 Cryoport Inc. 17 27.02 N/A -0.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tupperware Brands Corporation and Cryoport Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tupperware Brands Corporation and Cryoport Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tupperware Brands Corporation 0.00% -75.2% 11.4% Cryoport Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -21%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.91 beta means Tupperware Brands Corporation’s volatility is 9.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Cryoport Inc.’s 19.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tupperware Brands Corporation is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Cryoport Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.6 while its Quick Ratio is 11.5. Cryoport Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tupperware Brands Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Tupperware Brands Corporation and Cryoport Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tupperware Brands Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Cryoport Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tupperware Brands Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 46.20% and an $20 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tupperware Brands Corporation and Cryoport Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87% and 50.1%. About 1.2% of Tupperware Brands Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Cryoport Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tupperware Brands Corporation 6.17% -17.6% -32.61% -44.67% -58.68% -51.5% Cryoport Inc. 3.65% 9.64% 44.05% 100.69% 45.18% 85.58%

For the past year Tupperware Brands Corporation has -51.5% weaker performance while Cryoport Inc. has 85.58% stronger performance.

Summary

Tupperware Brands Corporation beats Cryoport Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name. It also manufactures and distributes skin and hair care products, cosmetics, bath and body care, toiletries, fragrances, jewelry, and nutritional products under the Avroy Shlain, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, Fuller, BeautiControl, Armand Dupree, Fuller Cosmetics, Del Baul de la Abuela, Natural Forte, Fuller Royal Jelly, Nutri-Rich, NC Express, and Nuvo brands. The company sells its products directly to distributors, directors, managers, and dealers. The company was formerly known as Tupperware Corporation and changed its name to Tupperware Brands Corporation in December 2005. Tupperware Brands Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

CryoPort, Inc. provides cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management software that automates the entry of orders, prepares customs documentation, and facilitates status and location monitoring of shipped orders while in transit; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which are cryogenic dry vapor shippers that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures. It also provides Cryoport Express Standard Shippers, which are re-usable dry vapor liquid nitrogen storage containers for holding the biological material in the inner chamber; CryoPort Express High Volume Shippers, which use a dry vapor liquid nitrogen technology to maintain temperatures; and Cryoport Express CXVC1 Shipper, which is in dry vapor form and based on the standard dry shipper technology, and utilizes an absorbent material to hold LN2. In addition, the company offers CryoPort Express SmartPak Condition Monitoring System that tracks the key aspects of each shipment; CryoPort Express Analytics to track the time-based metrics for order processing time and on-time deliveries, as well as profiling shipping lanes to determine average transit times and predicting shipping exceptions based on historical metric; and biological material holders that are containment bags used in connection with the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods using the CryoPort Express Shippers. CryoPort, Inc. has strategic partnerships with Worthington Industries and Pacific Bio-Material Management, Inc. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.