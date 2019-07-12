Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) is a company in the Recreational Goods Other industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tuniu Corporation has 22.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 70.60% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Tuniu Corporation has 4.92% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 5.82% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Tuniu Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuniu Corporation 0.00% -5.50% -2.80% Industry Average 3.79% 18.35% 7.58%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Tuniu Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tuniu Corporation N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 44.21M 1.17B 32.15

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Tuniu Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuniu Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.00 2.92

As a group, Recreational Goods Other companies have a potential upside of 101.43%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tuniu Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuniu Corporation -7.62% -15.5% -9.51% -28.37% -41.07% -15.84% Industry Average 0.48% 4.93% 11.59% 10.81% 18.05% 14.30%

For the past year Tuniu Corporation had bearish trend while Tuniu Corporation’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tuniu Corporation are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Tuniu Corporation’s rivals have 1.71 and 1.26 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tuniu Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tuniu Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

Tuniu Corporation has a beta of 1.32 and its 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tuniu Corporation’s rivals are 1.57% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.98 beta.

Dividends

Tuniu Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Tuniu Corporation’s competitors beat Tuniu Corporation on 4 of the 4 factors.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa processing, financial, hotel booking, and air ticketing services for leisure travelers. It also provides advertising services to tourism boards and bureaus. The company offers its products and services through various online and offline channels comprising the tuniu.com Website; mobile platform; a primary call center in Nanjing; a regional call center in Guangzhou; and other regional service centers in China. As of February 28, 2017, it had approximately 1,700,000 stock keeping units of packaged tours covering 150 countries worldwide. Tuniu Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Nanjing, China.