Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) and Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) Comparing side by side

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) and Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) compete against each other in the Recreational Goods Other sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuniu Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00 Brunswick Corporation 49 0.75 N/A 1.61 30.81

Table 1 highlights Tuniu Corporation and Brunswick Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tuniu Corporation and Brunswick Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuniu Corporation 0.00% -5.5% -2.8% Brunswick Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 3.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.32 beta indicates that Tuniu Corporation is 32.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Brunswick Corporation on the other hand, has 1.59 beta which makes it 59.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Tuniu Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Brunswick Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Brunswick Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tuniu Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Tuniu Corporation and Brunswick Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuniu Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Brunswick Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Brunswick Corporation is $73.5, which is potential 64.65% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tuniu Corporation and Brunswick Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 22.8% and 95.2% respectively. 4.92% are Tuniu Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Brunswick Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuniu Corporation -7.62% -15.5% -9.51% -28.37% -41.07% -15.84% Brunswick Corporation -1.92% -6.91% 1.04% -5.26% -18.72% 6.67%

For the past year Tuniu Corporation had bearish trend while Brunswick Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Brunswick Corporation beats Tuniu Corporation.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa processing, financial, hotel booking, and air ticketing services for leisure travelers. It also provides advertising services to tourism boards and bureaus. The company offers its products and services through various online and offline channels comprising the tuniu.com Website; mobile platform; a primary call center in Nanjing; a regional call center in Guangzhou; and other regional service centers in China. As of February 28, 2017, it had approximately 1,700,000 stock keeping units of packaged tours covering 150 countries worldwide. Tuniu Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Nanjing, China.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets. It serves independent boat builders and end users, as well as local, state, and foreign governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Sport Jet, Mercury Jet Drive, Mercury Diesel, Sea Pro, Axius, Zeus, Quicksilver, Mercury Precision Parts, Mercury Propellers, Attwood, Garelick, Whale, Land 'N' Sea, Kellogg Marine Supply, Payne's Marine Group, BLA, Seachoice, and MotorGuide brand names. The companyÂ’s Boat segment offers fiberglass pleasure boats; yachts and sport yachts; sport cruisers and sport boats; offshore fishing boats; aluminum and fiberglass fishing boats; pontoon boats; and utility boats; deck and inflatable boats; and heavy-gauge aluminum boats under the Sea Ray L-Class, Bayliner, Heyday, Meridian, Boston Whaler, Lund, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Princecraft, Thunder Jet, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Uttern, Protector, and Legend brands. Its Fitness segment provides cardiovascular fitness equipment; and strength-training equipment, as well as engages in the billiards business. This segment serves health clubs, corporations, schools and universities, hotels, professional sports teams, retirement and assisted living facilities, and the military and governmental agencies under the Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Cybex, Indoor Cycling Group, SCIFIT, InMovement, Air Hockey, Brunswick, and Contender brands. The company was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.