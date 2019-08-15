Tullow Oil PLC (LON:TLW) Stock “Hold” Rating Reiterated at HSBC; The Target is GBX 230.00; FLOWR NEW COMMON SHARES CANADA (FLWPF) SI Increased By 13.82%

Tullow Oil PLC (LON:TLW) had its stock rating noted as “Hold” by analysts at HSBC. HSBC currently has a GBX 230.00 target price on the 2.89 billion GBP market cap company or 12.20% upside potential. This was revealed to clients and investors in a research report on Thursday, 15 August.

FLOWR CORP NEW COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) had an increase of 13.82% in short interest. FLWPF’s SI was 49,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 13.82% from 43,400 shares previously. With 183,600 avg volume, 0 days are for FLOWR CORP NEW COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:FLWPF)’s short sellers to cover FLWPF’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.96% or $0.185 during the last trading session, reaching $2.475. About 104,388 shares traded or 25.92% up from the average. The Flowr Corporation (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The Flowr Corporation cultivates and produces medicinal cannabis in Canada. The company has market cap of $246.93 million.

The stock increased 0.93% or GBX 1.9 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 205.9. About 1.71 million shares traded. Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.