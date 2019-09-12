Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT)

Both Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) and ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) compete on a level playing field in the Security Software & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. 22 6.13 N/A -0.25 0.00 ManTech International Corporation 62 1.80 N/A 2.08 33.04

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. and ManTech International Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% ManTech International Corporation 0.00% 6% 4.5%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. and ManTech International Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. 0 1 4 2.80 ManTech International Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

The average price target of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. is $26.4, with potential upside of 52.51%. Meanwhile, ManTech International Corporation’s average price target is $65, while its potential downside is -4.50%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. is looking more favorable than ManTech International Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.8% of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. shares and 98.1% of ManTech International Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of ManTech International Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. -4.09% -18.36% 1.06% 0% 0% 14.29% ManTech International Corporation 0.7% 5.85% 10.61% 24.78% 19.08% 31.52%

For the past year Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. was less bullish than ManTech International Corporation.

Summary

ManTech International Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber security solutions and services. The company also designs, develops, integrates, operates, and sustains software applications and systems across defense, intelligence, and federal civilian customers; and provides hardware and software to support the technology infrastructure for specific applications, including IT service management, help desk, data center consolidation, enterprise architecture, mobile computing and device management, network operations and infrastructure, virtualization/cloud computing, network and database administration, enterprise systems development and management, and infrastructure as a service. In addition, it offers professional and technical solutions, as well as support services to national, defense and related intelligence agencies and other classified customers; command-and-control infrastructure, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms and sensors, and data services; and vulnerability assessment, insider threat protection, exposure analysis, secrecy architecture design, lifecycle acquisition program security, foreign disclosure, system security engineering, security awareness and training, comprehensive security support services, and technical certification and accreditation services. Further, the company provides systems engineering services consisting of requirement analysis, development, and management; systems development and integration; enterprise architecture and concept of operations; and systems engineering and technical assistance, as well as supply chain management and logistics services. Additionally, it offers test and evaluation services to a range of defense, intelligence, homeland security, and space customers; training services; and management consulting services. ManTech International Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Fairfax, Virginia.