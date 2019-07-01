Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) Reaches $27.21 After 9.00% Up Move; Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Micro Focus International PLC (LON:MCRO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Micro Focus International PLC had 15 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, May 28 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating by Numis Securities given on Monday, February 18. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, January 10. The stock of Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Friday, February 15 by JP Morgan. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, January 28 report. Barclays Capital downgraded Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) on Friday, April 12 to “Equal Weight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MCRO in report on Friday, February 15 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by UBS. See Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) latest ratings:

The stock of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.10% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.21. About 343,213 shares traded.

More notable recent Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) CEO Ruvi Kitov on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tufin Names Tom Schodorf and Brian Gumbel to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on June 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For June 13, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tufin Software IPO: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. had 6 analyst reports since May 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Analysts await Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to report earnings on September, 12. After $-0.54 actual EPS reported by Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software solutions primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $872.15 million. It offers SecureTrack, SecureChange, and SecureApp products that enable enterprises to visualize, define, and enforce their security policy across heterogeneous networks, on premise and in the cloud. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Orca and Iris products, which provide cloud security automation solutions in response to the growth of containers and cloud-native environments.

More recent Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Micro Focus International plc’s (LON:MCRO) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Brief Commentary On Micro Focus International plc’s (LON:MCRO) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Calculating The Fair Value Of Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company has market cap of 7.30 billion GBP. The firm operates through Micro Focus and SUSE divisions. It has a 16.25 P/E ratio. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions.

The stock increased 2.98% or GBX 61.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2125.5. About 694,996 shares traded. Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO)