Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) Reaches $18.48 After 8.00% Down Move; Virtus Global Multi-sector Income Fund Has 0.33 Sentiment

Virtus Global Multi-sector Income Fund (VGI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.47, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 6 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 18 reduced and sold their positions in Virtus Global Multi-sector Income Fund. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 1.05 million shares, down from 1.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Virtus Global Multi-sector Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 10 Increased: 4 New Position: 2.

The stock of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.23% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.48. About 125,567 shares traded. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $606.27 million company. It was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $17.00 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TUFN worth $48.50M less.

More recent Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is VGI A Buy At Its 12% Yield And -6% Discount? – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2018. Also Prnewswire.com published the news titled: “Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Discloses Sources of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice – PRNewswire” on May 02, 2019. Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Joint Special Meetings of Shareholders – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 03, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The company has market cap of $145.26 million. The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund for 65,127 shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 92,880 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clough Capital Partners L P has 0.03% invested in the company for 29,537 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc., a Iowa-based fund reported 46,272 shares.

The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.85. About 53,810 shares traded or 17.19% up from the average. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to report earnings on September, 3 before the open. After $-0.54 actual EPS reported by Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. had 6 analyst reports since May 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software solutions primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $606.27 million. It offers SecureTrack, SecureChange, and SecureApp products that enable enterprises to visualize, define, and enforce their security policy across heterogeneous networks, on premise and in the cloud. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Orca and Iris products, which provide cloud security automation solutions in response to the growth of containers and cloud-native environments.