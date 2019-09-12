Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) Reaches $17.36 After 5.00% Down Move; Louisiana-pacific (LPX) Sellers Decreased By 40.82% Their Shorts

The stock of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $17.36. About 233,010 shares traded. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $590.93 million company. It was reported on Sep, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $16.49 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TUFN worth $29.55 million less.

Louisiana-pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) had a decrease of 40.82% in short interest. LPX’s SI was 5.72M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 40.82% from 9.67M shares previously. With 2.18M avg volume, 3 days are for Louisiana-pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)’s short sellers to cover LPX’s short positions. The SI to Louisiana-pacific Corporation’s float is 4.26%. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.86. About 1.42M shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software solutions primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $590.93 million. It offers SecureTrack, SecureChange, and SecureApp products that enable enterprises to visualize, define, and enforce their security policy across heterogeneous networks, on premise and in the cloud. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Orca and Iris products, which provide cloud security automation solutions in response to the growth of containers and cloud-native environments.

Among 5 analysts covering Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has $2900 highest and $2400 lowest target. $26.40’s average target is 52.07% above currents $17.36 stock price. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. had 6 analyst reports since May 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

More notable recent Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tufin Software Technologies EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Media Alert: Tufin Announces Speakers for Tufinnovate Lisbon – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “A Recent IPO In The Market’s Hottest Sector – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Tufin (TUFN) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c, Revenues Beat; Offers Q3 & FY19 Revenue Guidance – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction. The company has market cap of $3.07 billion. It operates in four divisions: North America Oriented Strand Board; Siding; Engineered Wood Products; and South America. It has a 18.24 P/E ratio. The firm offers structural panel products comprising plywood, including roof decking, sidewall sheathing, and floor underlayment; SmartSide siding products and related accessories, such as wood sidings, trim, soffit, and fascia; and CanExel siding and accessory products, including pre-finished lap and trim products.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold Louisiana-Pacific Corporation shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 114.48 million shares or 2.08% less from 116.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 66,693 shares. Hollencrest Capital, California-based fund reported 8,741 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd owns 0.12% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 88,228 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Csat Advisory L P holds 11,996 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Patten And Patten Tn has 0.28% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 100,305 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Management Gmbh stated it has 0.98% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Shell Asset Mgmt has 36,502 shares. Miracle Mile Lc stated it has 159,398 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated reported 5,562 shares. Sterling Capital Management Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 151,782 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Corp invested in 27,711 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 657,086 are owned by Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. U S Invsts Inc invested in 10,000 shares.

More notable recent Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Note On Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:LPX) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Hurricane Dorian May Generate a Rally in Oriented Strand Board Prices – BMO (OSB) (LPX) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.