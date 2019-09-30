Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) Forms $16.83 Double Bottom; Liquidity Services (LQDT)’s Sentiment Is 1.67

Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.67 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.10, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 50 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 30 decreased and sold their holdings in Liquidity Services Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 20.58 million shares, up from 20.55 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Liquidity Services Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 18 Increased: 39 New Position: 11.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) formed double bottom with $15.99 target or 5.00% below today’s $16.83 share price. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) has $572.89 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 248,757 shares traded. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has $2900 highest and $2400 lowest target. $26.40’s average target is 56.86% above currents $16.83 stock price. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. had 6 analyst reports since May 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.41. About 86,211 shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT) has declined 6.19% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 01/05/2018 – North Palm Beach Auctions Items from Village Clubhouse and Restaurant; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $60.1 MLN VS $72.3 MLN; 08/03/2018 Liquidity Services Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON – SAW FRANCHISE GROWTH IN FOREX TRADING, TRI-PARTY REPO ACTIVITY, COLLATERAL MANAGEMENT, SECURITIES LENDING, LIQUIDITY SERVICES IN QTR; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 30c-Loss 21c; 30/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Chief Accounting Officer Michael Sweeney to Resign April 20; 22/03/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Quarterly Blowout Event for Hottest Consumer Electronics Merchandise; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liquidity Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $247.35 million. The companyÂ’s marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable firms to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govliquidation.com, which enables federal government agencies and commercial businesses to sell surplus and scrap assets; and govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, school boards, and public utilities to sell surplus and salvage assets. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates networkintl.com, which enables firms to sell idle, surplus, and scrap equipment in the gas and oil, petrochemical, and power generation industries; go-dove.com for firms in the United States, Europe, and Asia to sell manufacturing surplus and salvage capital assets; truckcenter.com, which enables firms to sell surplus and salvage transportation assets; irondirect.com that enables buyers to purchase equipment, attachments, parts, and services from manufacturers of construction equipment; and secondipity.com that provides clients a source of products through donating a portion of the proceeds of sale to charity.

Analysts await Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, up 57.14% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Liquidity Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% negative EPS growth.