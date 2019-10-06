Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) Forms $16.59 Double Bottom; Zebra Capital Management Has Decreased Its Kla (KLAC) Position

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) formed double bottom with $15.10 target or 9.00% below today’s $16.59 share price. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) has $548.39M valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.59. About 109,472 shares traded. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased Kla (KLAC) stake by 62.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 5,043 shares as Kla (KLAC)’s stock rose 8.22%. The Zebra Capital Management Llc holds 2,964 shares with $350,000 value, down from 8,007 last quarter. Kla now has $25.69B valuation. The stock increased 2.64% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $161.11. About 1.01 million shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ISRAEL ANTITRUST AUTHORITY GRANTED REQUEST BY KLA-TENCOR FOR AN EXEMPTION FROM ANY PREMERGER NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT IN ISRAEL; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Declares Regular Cash Dividend for the Second Quarter of Calendar Year 2018; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Orbotech Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS/; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.02

Among 5 analysts covering Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has $2900 highest and $2400 lowest target. $26.40’s average target is 59.13% above currents $16.59 stock price. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. had 6 analyst reports since May 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Analysts await KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $2.20 earnings per share, down 10.57% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.46 per share. KLAC’s profit will be $350.75M for 18.31 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by KLA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.72, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 63 investors sold KLAC shares while 177 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 2.41% less from 139.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has 0.02% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 1,400 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 1,886 shares. 10,232 are held by Retail Bank Hapoalim Bm. Grp has invested 1.89% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Mufg Americas Hldgs, New York-based fund reported 27 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsr Lc holds 4,096 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 0.1% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). D E Shaw And invested in 0.06% or 409,990 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Co (Trc) invested in 406 shares or 0% of the stock. Whittier Trust reported 495 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Llc owns 2,854 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.08% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.06% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability invested in 0.15% or 3,354 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 0% or 95,712 shares in its portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. KLA-Tencor has $18000 highest and $107 lowest target. $160.56’s average target is -0.34% below currents $161.11 stock price. KLA-Tencor had 20 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 23 report. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by UBS. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Credit Suisse. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. On Thursday, September 12 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, September 10 by Wells Fargo.

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased Apollo Commercial Re Fin Inc (NYSE:ARI) stake by 25,367 shares to 37,660 valued at $693,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Eastman Chem Co Com Stk (NYSE:EMN) stake by 12,857 shares and now owns 15,803 shares. National Western Life Insuranc was raised too.

More notable recent KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why I Like KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does KLA Corporation’s (NASDAQ:KLAC) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KLA target boosted after investor day – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Michael Burryâ€™s Western Digital Is S&P 500â€™s Best Stock in 3rd Quarter – Forbes” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KLA: Steady As She Goes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.