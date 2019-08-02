Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) EPS Estimated At $-0.24; Cadence Capital Management Has Decreased By $314,160 Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 7.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 3,927 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Cadence Capital Management Llc holds 50,684 shares with $4.10 million value, down from 54,611 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $301.91B valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $71.32. About 10.34M shares traded or 0.42% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 28/03/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY TO BEGIN FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 29/03/2018 – Caproni dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning Exxon cannot bring it again; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q EPS $1.09; 30/05/2018 – ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods Highlights Growth Plans and Advances in Lower-Carbon Solutions; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s XTO caps leaking gas well in Ohio; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WILL PUSH AHEAD WITH OFFSHORE HYDROCARBONS EXPLORATION UNLESS GREEK CYPRIOTS BACK DOWN-TURKISH CYPRIOT FOREIGN MINISTER; 19/03/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares March Cash Distribution; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ghana to favor forecourt operator as Exxon Mobil Partner – Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH LTD OSH.AX – EXXONMOBIL ADVISED THAT PNG LNG PROJECT SAFELY RECOMMENCED LNG PRODUCTION, LNG EXPORTS EXPECTED TO RESUME SHORTLY; 07/03/2018 – XOM SEES TRIPLING UPSTREAM EARNINGS BY ’25, DOUBLING DOWNSTREAM

Analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to report $-0.24 EPS on September, 3 before the open.After having $-0.54 EPS previously, Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.’s analysts see -55.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.24% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $20.91. About 151,467 shares traded. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NYSE Extends Winning Streak as the Home to Technology Innovators – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Media Alert: Tufin Announces Dates and Speakers for Tufinnovate Americas – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “55 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tufin Named Winner in the 15th Annual Info Security PG’s 2019 Global Excellence Awards® – Business Wire” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. had 6 analyst reports since May 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software solutions primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $678.09 million. It offers SecureTrack, SecureChange, and SecureApp products that enable enterprises to visualize, define, and enforce their security policy across heterogeneous networks, on premise and in the cloud. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Orca and Iris products, which provide cloud security automation solutions in response to the growth of containers and cloud-native environments.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Exxon Mobil Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “ExxonMobil Surprises With Earnings Beat After Massive Miss Last Quarter – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Exxon Earnings Surprise To The Upside A Day After Oil Prices Tank – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fire burning at Exxon’s Baytown refinery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased Champions Oncology Inc stake by 150,325 shares to 273,335 valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) stake by 55,243 shares and now owns 62,053 shares. Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livingston Group Incorporated Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management) stated it has 24,073 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 22,781 shares. 27,169 are held by Hanson Mcclain Inc. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 23.91 million shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.52% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Peoples Financial Services stated it has 70,981 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.25% or 18,561 shares. Fayerweather Charles invested in 1.6% or 12,727 shares. Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership stated it has 30,368 shares. New York-based John G Ullman Associate has invested 5.81% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Geode Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.93% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mutual Of Omaha Comml Bank Wealth Mngmt holds 1.11% or 45,452 shares in its portfolio. Garrison Asset Mgmt Ltd Co, a Arkansas-based fund reported 8,288 shares. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Pa owns 12,425 shares.