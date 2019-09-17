Tuesday Morning (TUES) Holder Awm Investment Company Has Lowered Its Position by $456,354 as Share Price Declined; Servicenow (NOW) Holder Columbus Circle Investors Has Cut Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUES) by 30.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 456,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.46% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77 million, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Tuesday Morning Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $1.595. About 160,181 shares traded. Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) has declined 44.41% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.41% the S&P500. Some Historical TUES News: 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales up 3%-4%; 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning 3Q Loss/Shr 18c; 14/05/2018 – Royce & Associates Buys New 1.1% Position in Tuesday Morning; 03/05/2018 – TUESDAY MORNING CORP – EXPECTS A FISCAL 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 3% – 4%; 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures Approximately $23M-$26M; 19/04/2018 DJ Tuesday Morning Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TUES); 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning Sees ‘Significant Projected Ebitda Improvement’ in 4Q, FY18

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 13.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 47,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 310,473 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.25 million, down from 358,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $262.52. About 929,577 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 7 investors sold TUES shares while 17 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 26.84 million shares or 5.32% less from 28.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 53,800 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement System. Schneider Capital Mgmt Corporation reported 0.06% in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 1.95 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0% in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES). Moreover, Geode has 0% invested in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% or 201,087 shares. Paragon Assocs & Paragon Assocs Ii Joint Venture invested in 0.21% or 163,709 shares. Parametric Port Associates Lc has invested 0% in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES). 374,272 are owned by Portolan Mngmt Ltd Com. Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES). State Street has 37,344 shares. 473,169 are held by Us National Bank & Trust De. Kbc Grp Nv has 0% invested in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) for 86,600 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) for 48,968 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 64,144 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Tuesday Morning Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.04% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $679,964 activity. $112,295 worth of Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) shares were bought by BURMAN TERRY LEE. 10,000 shares valued at $14,234 were bought by GLUCK BARRY S on Thursday, August 29.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $522.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 20,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atomera Incorporated by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gaia Inc..

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75M for 364.61 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. King Luther Capital holds 0% or 860 shares. World Asset Inc holds 6,083 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership owns 149,682 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Blair William Commerce Il has 79,875 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Cypress Asset Management Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 7,765 shares. South State stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Pathstone Family Office Lc invested in 120 shares. Pitcairn owns 0.29% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 10,452 shares. Hm Payson Company reported 247 shares. Hsbc Plc holds 0.02% or 37,786 shares. Riverpark Advsr Lc reported 11,661 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc accumulated 1,707 shares. Fund Mgmt Sa reported 31,116 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Waddell Reed Financial Inc has invested 0.41% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Crestwood Capital Mgmt LP holds 5.98% or 41,777 shares.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 260,073 shares to 275,106 shares, valued at $32.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 70,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Inspire Med Sys Inc.