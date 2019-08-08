Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUES)’s Financial Results Comparing With Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Since Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) and Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) are part of the Discount Variety Stores industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuesday Morning Corporation 2 0.07 N/A -0.24 0.00 Big Lots Inc. 32 0.18 N/A 3.50 7.32

Demonstrates Tuesday Morning Corporation and Big Lots Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) and Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuesday Morning Corporation 0.00% -4.7% -2.2% Big Lots Inc. 0.00% 22.2% 6.3%

Risk & Volatility

Tuesday Morning Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 73.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.73 beta. Competitively, Big Lots Inc.’s 37.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tuesday Morning Corporation is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Big Lots Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Tuesday Morning Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Big Lots Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Tuesday Morning Corporation and Big Lots Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuesday Morning Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Big Lots Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Tuesday Morning Corporation’s consensus target price is $2.4, while its potential upside is 57.89%. On the other hand, Big Lots Inc.’s potential upside is 71.77% and its consensus target price is $40.83. The data provided earlier shows that Big Lots Inc. appears more favorable than Tuesday Morning Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.6% of Tuesday Morning Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Big Lots Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.6% of Tuesday Morning Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Big Lots Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuesday Morning Corporation -0.61% -1.8% -26.46% -8.89% -44.41% -3.53% Big Lots Inc. -3.25% -8.96% -30.42% -17.74% -41.07% -11.48%

For the past year Tuesday Morning Corporation was less bearish than Big Lots Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Big Lots Inc. beats Tuesday Morning Corporation.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as a retailer of upscale decorative home accessories, housewares, seasonal goods, and gifts in the United States. The company offers various products, such as home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, and seasonal dÃ©cor. It operates approximately 720 stores in 40 states. Tuesday Morning Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Big Lots, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a non-traditional, discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments; consumables category, which comprises health and beauty, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; soft home category that consists of home dÃ©cor, frames, fashion bedding, utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and furniture category consisting of upholstery, mattress, ready-to-assemble, and case goods departments. It also provides merchandise under the seasonal category that includes lawn and garden, summer, Christmas, and other holiday departments; and electronics, toys, and accessories category, including electronics, jewelry, hosiery, toys, and infant accessories departments. As of October 05, 2017, it operated 1,426 stores in 47 states. Big Lots, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.