Tudor Pickering Gives Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas (COG) $25.0000 Target; Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Municipal Fund (NUO) Sentiment Is 1.46

Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas (NYSE:COG)‘s “Hold” rating is no longer valid. The firm rating was increased by research analysts at Tudor Pickering to a “Buy”. They have a target price of $25.0000 on COG.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Municipal Fund (NUO) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.10, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 19 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 13 sold and decreased their stock positions in Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Municipal Fund. The investment managers in our database now hold: 4.70 million shares, up from 4.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Municipal Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 7 Increased: 12 New Position: 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 500 were accumulated by First Interstate Comml Bank. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 169,400 shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 188,298 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated reported 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 65,725 were accumulated by S&Co. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Llc has invested 0.03% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Brown Advisory holds 36,598 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.05% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0% or 179,242 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct owns 976,977 shares. Goelzer Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.59% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Augustine Asset Mngmt holds 1.73% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 99,869 shares. 13,078 were accumulated by Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0.01% or 1.34 million shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 40,721 shares.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $129.69 million for 15.10 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 16.93M shares traded or 153.71% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Cabot Oil & Gas has $32 highest and $23 lowest target. $27.33’s average target is 45.92% above currents $18.73 stock price. Cabot Oil & Gas had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners maintained Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) rating on Monday, February 25. M Partners has “Hold” rating and $27 target. Williams Capital Group maintained it with “Hold” rating and $27 target in Friday, February 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $23 target in Monday, June 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) rating on Monday, February 25. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $26 target. Guggenheim maintained Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) rating on Friday, February 22. Guggenheim has “Hold” rating and $27 target. Wells Fargo upgraded the shares of COG in report on Monday, July 8 to “Outperform” rating.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.84 billion. The firm primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It has a 9.61 P/E ratio. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $283.91 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 22.21 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio.