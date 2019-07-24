Tudor Investment Et Al Trimmed New Oriental Education & Technology (EDU) Position as Valuation Rose; Ruffer Llp Boosted Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position by $1.06 Million; Market Value Rose

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology (EDU) by 88.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 17,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,243 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 19,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in New Oriental Education & Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $107.15. About 1.31 million shares traded or 3.22% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500.

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 77.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,500 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, up from 15,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $84.86. About 2.50M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Calculating The Fair Value Of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Davis Advisors Commentary: Trade War Trouble Means Great Value in Some Chinese Stocks – GuruFocus.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Oriental Announces Results for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter and the Fiscal Year Ended May 31, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allison Transmission Holding (NYSE:ALSN) by 63,494 shares to 127,934 shares, valued at $5.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 20,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 13,601 shares to 237,895 shares, valued at $18.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).