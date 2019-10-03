Tudor Investment Et Al Trimmed Its Stamps.Com (STMP) Stake as Market Value Declined; Brahman Capital Has Lowered Its Position in Nrg Energy (NRG) by $12.96 Million

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Stamps.Com Inc (STMP) by 44.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 19,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The hedge fund held 24,328 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, down from 43,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Stamps.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $71.61. About 291,897 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com: Expect 2018 Effective Tax Rate to Be 22%, Compares to Previous Guidance of 28%; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Backs 2018 Rev $530M-$560M; 11/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Named 2018 Top Small Business for Customer Service; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 17/05/2018 – Stamps.com Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q ADJ EPS $2.54, EST. $1.90; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN; 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 370,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 6.01 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $211.00M, down from 6.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $38.21. About 3.16M shares traded or 16.00% up from the average. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Board Size to Be Reduced to 12 Directors After Changes; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,421 MLN VS $2,382 MLN; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – REPRICED $1.872 BLN TERM LOAN B DUE JUNE 2023; 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Backs FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $2.8B-$3B; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.88; 05/04/2018 – NRG Energy Withdraws Nomination of Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell for Board, No Other Nominee Named in Place; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Rev $2.42B; 20/04/2018 – DJ NRG Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRG)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold NRG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 234.04 million shares or 13.56% less from 270.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory holds 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 3,962 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa holds 125,774 shares. Wright Inc holds 0.21% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 15,980 shares. Sg Americas has 0.06% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 238,957 shares. Bridges Investment Mngmt stated it has 10,488 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1,025 were reported by Sandy Spring Bankshares. Beach Point Cap Ltd Partnership holds 3.58% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 378,495 shares. Hrt Financial Lc has invested 0.03% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Peapack Gladstone Corp invested in 6,777 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 209,221 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The invested in 0.02% or 37,660 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 503,346 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Ltd Com invested 0.05% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Ellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 36,510 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs owns 8,718 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fox Corp by 602,538 shares to 3.14M shares, valued at $115.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.87 EPS, up 98.94% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NRG’s profit will be $473.10M for 5.11 P/E if the $1.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 167.14% EPS growth.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $3.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Holdings Inc by 49,669 shares to 123,051 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 52,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons Sa (NYSE:OEC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold STMP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 15.89 million shares or 10.62% more from 14.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Bancorp De owns 1,729 shares. 3,681 are owned by Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc. Quinn Opportunity Limited Co owns 14,500 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Incorporated Md has 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 13,307 shares. California-based Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Signaturefd Llc holds 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) or 485 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership accumulated 77,918 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 5,533 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 25,251 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Platinum Management Ltd reported 2,600 shares stake. Corsair Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.13% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Prudential Financial has 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). D E Shaw & Com Inc owns 0.05% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 885,972 shares.