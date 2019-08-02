Tudor Investment Et Al Trimmed Its Holding in Advance Auto Parts (AAP) by $4.76 Million as Share Value Declined; As First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Stock Price Declined, Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Boosted by $469,300 Its Position

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) by 92.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 27,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 2,282 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $389,000, down from 30,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $145.88. About 727,541 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) by 72.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 24,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The institutional investor held 59,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 34,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in First Internet Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.32. About 15,617 shares traded. First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has declined 32.76% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.76% the S&P500. Some Historical INBK News: 08/05/2018 – First Internet Bank Receives Honors

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 11,187 shares to 71,252 shares, valued at $11.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 19,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Green Square Ltd Liability Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 1,194 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 25,926 shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale Cap reported 6,940 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Rech reported 0% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking owns 58,917 shares. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.05% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Limited reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Advisors Asset Mgmt owns 5,455 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt holds 0.01% or 4,500 shares. Pdt Prns Limited Liability stated it has 50,615 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Cambridge Rech Advsr has invested 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Asset Mngmt One stated it has 33,088 shares. Oakbrook invested in 0.07% or 6,908 shares.

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.71% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.97 per share. AAP’s profit will be $160.69 million for 16.28 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 5,970 shares to 222,409 shares, valued at $17.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 77,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).