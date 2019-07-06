Tudor Investment Et Al Trimmed Its Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Position by $446,592 as Valuation Rose; As Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inco (RBA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Champlain Investment Partners Has Lowered by $36.99 Million Its Position

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 3,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,504 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $705,000, down from 8,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Ameriprise Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $150.12. About 619,795 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has risen 2.37% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Municipal Bond Offerings; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adjusted Operating ROE Ex-AOCI 29.3%; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV; 20/04/2018 – FBI: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and Other

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inco (RBA) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 1.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.65M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.94 million, down from 6.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.76. About 308,714 shares traded or 31.35% up from the average. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has declined 0.15% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.58% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 10/05/2018 – RITCHIE BROS 1Q REV. $260.2M, EST. $154.3M; 05/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s Ritchie Is Said to Weigh Leaving Firm This Year; 30/04/2018 – JCPenney, Lionel Ritchie in Collaboration for Bedding and Bath Line; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros 1Q EPS 16c; 22/03/2018 – Rugby-Ritchie appointed Premiership Rugby non-exec chairman; 05/04/2018 – Ritchie Serves on Management Board, Oversees Global Markets; 08/04/2018 – DB’S RITCHIE IS SAID TO TAKE OVER INVESTMENT BANKING: HB; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 08/04/2018 – DB SPVY BOARD IS SAID TO CONSIDER VON ROHR, RITCHIE AS DEPUTIES; 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Is Said to Mull Sewing as CEO, Ritchie Promotion

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp. by 205,445 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $170.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 390,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Analysts await Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.42 per share. RBA’s profit will be $46.77 million for 19.63 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 152.94% EPS growth.

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $4.01 EPS, up 11.39% or $0.41 from last year’s $3.6 per share. AMP’s profit will be $536.96 million for 9.36 P/E if the $4.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.75 actual EPS reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.93% EPS growth.

