Tudor Investment Et Al Stake in Yelp (YELP) Has Increased by $1.32 Million as Share Price Declined; Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding by $3.60 Million; Stock Rose

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 90.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 53,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 5,618 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $385,000, down from 58,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $72.23. About 3.58 million shares traded or 7.94% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 130.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 38,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 68,686 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 29,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.77. About 1.80 million shares traded or 34.40% up from the average. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 22/05/2018 – Yelp Reactivates Google Antitrust Complaint In EU — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Yelp files new EU complaint against Google over search dominance; 10/05/2018 – YELP SEES 2Q REV. $230M TO $233M, EST. $231.1M; 22/05/2018 – Yelp files EU complaint over Google dominance; 22/03/2018 – Yelp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Jeremy Stoppelman, co-founder of Yelp, said the online review site “would have no shot” if it were being built today; 03/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees FY18 Rev $943M-$967M; 22/05/2018 – Yelp seeks to revive EU antitrust complaint against Google; 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration

More notable recent Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “24 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Yelp: The Pain Won’t Last Forever – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “4 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Yelp: Money Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Friday Feature: Best places to get dessert in South Florida (Photos) – South Florida Business Journal” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 10,946 shares to 17,458 shares, valued at $7.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penske Auto Group (NYSE:PAG) by 32,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,286 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (Call) (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 0.01% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 14,491 shares. Citadel Limited Liability owns 276,295 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.06 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset has invested 0.01% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Fort Limited Partnership accumulated 3,070 shares. Charles Schwab Invest reported 463,611 shares stake. Bank & Trust Of America De owns 224,739 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Parametrica Management, Hong Kong-based fund reported 7,709 shares. Art Ltd stated it has 0.28% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 135,520 shares. 1.27 million were reported by Northern Tru. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 10,000 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank stated it has 143,864 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 124,225 shares.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Higher pricing lifts Colgate-Palmolive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 16,310 shares to 21,008 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 134,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61 million for 25.80 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.