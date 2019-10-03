Tudor Investment Et Al Stake in Td Ameritrade Holding (AMTD) Has Decreased by $2.15 Million; Taconic Capital Advisors LP Stake in Pg&E (PCG) Has Boosted as Market Valuation Declined

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 250% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 210,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.81 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.49% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 14.66M shares traded or 69.31% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 07:23 PM; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-Impacted Areas Save Money; 08/03/2018 – PG&E: 3RD-PARTY AGGREGATORS, DISTRIB GENERATION TO TAKE LOAD; 22/03/2018 – PG&E ANNOUNCES NEW MEASURES TO REDUCE WILDFIRE RISK; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:05 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Net $442M; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 06:06 PM; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 02:10 PM; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/13/2018 10:16 AM

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD) by 87.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 43,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The hedge fund held 6,350 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $317,000, down from 50,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.54. About 21.27 million shares traded or 522.71% up from the average. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 12.14% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 09/05/2018 – RIAs Tell TD Ameritrade That 41% of Incoming Clients Will Be Gen X and Millennials by 2023; 14/03/2018 – TD Ameritrade Launches Robust Suite of Charting Tools for Retail Investors; 21/05/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP – MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MAY 16, 2019; 09/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade to Host Earnings Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade 2Q Net $271M; 23/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Second Quarter Results: Strong Momentum Continues; 23/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.55 TO $3.05, EST. $3.13; 21/05/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING SAYS ON MAY 17, 2018, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $850 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – MaxMylnterest Appoints Tom Bradley to Advisory Board; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14,918 shares to 24,118 shares, valued at $8.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comtech Telecom Corporation (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 12,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Madison Square Garden Co/The.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.84, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold AMTD shares while 119 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 490.91 million shares or 1.34% less from 497.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 0% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 168 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 18,730 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Meritage Port has 0.07% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 14,567 shares. Focused Wealth Management Inc owns 350 shares. 2.47 million are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 641,712 shares. Greenhaven holds 7,170 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Letko Brosseau And Assoc, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Asset Management has 0.02% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 10,008 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 9,100 shares. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.43% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Stevens Cap Mgmt LP reported 0.09% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 13,449 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 0% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 915,916 shares. Mackay Shields Lc owns 75,358 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. AMTD’s profit will be $510.11M for 9.02 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advsr Llc has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 10 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 146,295 shares or 0% of all its holdings. P Schoenfeld Asset LP holds 221,815 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Empyrean Ptnrs LP reported 2.00M shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 801,992 shares. Michael Susan Dell Foundation has invested 7.37% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Us Retail Bank De owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 15,260 shares. Glendon Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 1.21% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Numerixs Inv Techs reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Taconic Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.39% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Solus Alternative Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 934,000 shares or 4.7% of their US portfolio. Bain Cap Credit Lp reported 1.20M shares or 19.22% of all its holdings. Bluefin Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Atria Invests Ltd Liability Com reported 1.79M shares.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp by 541,667 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $25.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stars Group Inc by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56M shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).