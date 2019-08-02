Tudor Investment Et Al Stake in Goodyear Tire And Rubber Company (GT) Raised by $2.25 Million; Parkwood Lowered Holding in Facebook (FB) by $5.32 Million

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 38.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 32,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 51,404 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.57 million, down from 83,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $538.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $188.68. About 10.61M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Steve Bannon Oversaw Cambridge Analytica’s 2014 Mining Of Facebook Data: Report — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Zee News: Morning Breaking: Cambridge Analytica to shut shop after massive Facebook data leak controversy; 26/04/2018 – Facebook admits it did not read terms of the app that harvested data of 87 million; 29/03/2018 – N.Y. ATTORNEY GENERAL ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS FACEBOOK “HAS EXPRESSED A DESIRE TO BE VERY COOPERATIVE” WITH STATE PROBE; 16/04/2018 – Facebook Must Face Class-action Lawsuit Over Facial Recognition: Report — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Tech Today: Trump vs Amazon, Facebook Bounces Back, Waymo Motors On — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Is this database a bigger threat than Facebook?; 06/04/2018 – Facebook Rushes to Get Ahead of Congress With Issue-Ad Crackdown; 10/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #Facebook CEO #MarkZuckerberg seated and ready to testify before Congress; 17/04/2018 – Facebook may face billions in fines over its Tag Suggestions feature. Via @verge:

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Goodyear Tire And Rubber Company (GT) by 66.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 124,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The hedge fund held 314,257 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, up from 189,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Goodyear Tire And Rubber Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $12.85. About 2.46M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS BEGINNING IN 2019; 24/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Subaru for Excellent Performance; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO QTRLY TIRE UNIT VOLUMES TOTALED 39 MLN, DOWN 2.5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear First-Quarter Net Profit More Than Halves on Weaker Demand; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear, Bridgestone Join Forces to Form U.S. National Tire Distributor; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Original Equipment Unit Volume Fell 4%; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: New Distribution Co to Complement Both Cos’ Networks of Existing Distributors; 11/04/2018 – Goodyear Names Nicholas Mitchell Senior Director of Investor Relations; 09/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ANNOUNCED RE-ELECTION OF 12 MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO NEW ONE-YEAR TERMS; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS DEALER TIRE RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qep Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 400,558 shares to 53,143 shares, valued at $414,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 20,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,005 shares, and cut its stake in Vera Bradley Inc (NASDAQ:VRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.31 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17,302 shares to 141,040 shares, valued at $22.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A by 2,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt Etf (VTI).