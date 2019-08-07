Tudor Investment Et Al Raised Its Domtar (UFS) Position by $422,625; Market Value Declined; Genpact Limited (G) Market Valuation Rose While Brown Advisory Has Boosted Holding

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 0.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 26,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 13.02 million shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $458.18M, up from 13.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $38.68. About 885,873 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 17/05/2018 – Genpact Named a Leader in Procurement Services in IDC MarketScape Report; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Banks Caught Between a Rock and a Digital Place in Their Transformation Journeys, Finds Genpact Research; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Domtar Corp (UFS) by 14.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 8,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.89% . The hedge fund held 69,369 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, up from 60,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Domtar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.93. About 650,736 shares traded or 4.88% up from the average. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 11.76% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 09/05/2018 – Domtar Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Nekoosa Head Start; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C; 27/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation Gives Away Free Tree Seedlings to the Ashdown, AR Community to Celebrate Earth Week; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Kimball Elementary School for New Books; 12/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Domtar Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Rapoport Academy Elementary in Waco, TX; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q EPS 86c; 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the Domtar Corporation

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 13,722 shares to 10,003 shares, valued at $543,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evergy Inc by 38,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,980 shares, and cut its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold UFS shares while 79 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 57.92 million shares or 1.77% more from 56.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 11,662 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Valley National Advisers Inc reported 0% stake. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 13,283 shares. 67,079 were accumulated by Prudential Public Limited Company. Savings Bank Of America De owns 334,513 shares. Foundry Prns Lc holds 0.81% or 404,819 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Voloridge Inv Management invested in 31,568 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Tci Wealth owns 76 shares. Dimensional Fund LP has 0.1% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Indexiq Limited invested 0.04% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Moreover, Trexquant Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 15,844 shares. Hillsdale Invest reported 3.44% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Sandy Spring Commercial Bank reported 150 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 6,723 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 809,895 shares to 11,701 shares, valued at $242,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valvoline Inc by 17,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,896 shares, and cut its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD).