Tudor Investment Et Al Position in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Has Upped by $520,114; Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Stock Price Rose While Boston Partners Increased Position

Boston Partners increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 35,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $191.12M, up from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $133.24. About 164,937 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 22/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to settle U.S. probe for $57 million; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ SEES FY ADJ. EPS $12.75-$13.25, SAW $12.65-$13.25; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.98, EST. $2.72; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – UPDATED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – BI UK: Frustrated investors want rare disease drugmaker Jazz to sell its blockbuster sleep business; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.75 TO $13.25, EST. $12.82; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE SHIRE ORPHAN THERAPIES, APOPHARMA, CEPHALON INC, JAZZ PHARMA, CUBIST PHARMA; 31/05/2018 – New Survey Highlights Lack of Awareness of Neurologic Effects Related to Excessive Sleepiness in Patients with Obstructive Slee; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.75-Adj EPS $13.25

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 52.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 5,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 15,568 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, up from 10,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $108.26. About 860,089 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay, sources say [16:09 BST28 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 21/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Qualcomm takeover of NXP hits hurdle in China – report; 06/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 13, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Deadline for NXP Deal as China Review Drags On; 06/03/2018 – MOFCOM APPROVAL OF NXPI/QUALCOMM UNLIKELY THIS WEEK: DEALREP; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors Climbs on Report of China Regulatory Progress; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS WILL DO BUYBACK IF NO NXP DEAL – CNBC; 26/05/2018 – China Likely to Approve Qualcomm’s Planned Acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in the Next Few Days; 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold JAZZ shares while 105 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 50.63 million shares or 4.18% more from 48.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc by 58,948 shares to 172,517 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 61,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Madden Steven Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8,569 shares to 8,889 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Incorporated (NYSE:MMC) by 8,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,982 shares, and cut its stake in Simply Good Foods Co/The.