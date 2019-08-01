Tudor Investment Et Al Maintains Stake in Celgene (CELG); Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) Stock Rose While Water Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $2.50 Million

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) by 51.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 250,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.98% . The hedge fund held 233,364 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 483,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Companhia De Saneamento Basi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 2.34M shares traded or 17.86% up from the average. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 108.21% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 108.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 10/05/2018 – COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BASICO DO ESTADO DE SAO PAULO – SABESP- QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUE TOTALED R$ 3,699.6 MLN, UP 4% IN THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 11/03/2018 – SABESP: SAO PAULO PRIVATIZATION PROGRAM BOARD TO ASSESS LETTER; 15/05/2018 – Sabesp: Board Appoints Karla Bertocco Trindade as Chief Executive, Replacing Jerson Kelman; 19/04/2018 – SABESP IN TALKS W/ MAUA ON WATER SUPPLY, WILL FORMALIZE THEM; 10/05/2018 – COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BASICO DO ESTADO DE SAO PAULO – SABESP- QTRLY NET INCOME OF R$ 580.4 MLN, COMPARED TO A NET INCOME OF R$ 674.4 MLN IN 1Q17; 10/05/2018 – SABESP Announces 1Q18 Results; 27/03/2018 – Brazil regulator proposes 4.8 pct tariff hike for Sabesp sewage co; 27/03/2018 – BRAZIL WATER AND SEWAGE COMPANY SABESP SAYS SAO PAULO STATE SANITATION REGULATOR PROPOSES IN PRELIMINARY TECHNICAL NOTE 4.8 PCT TARIFF HIKE IN FINAL STAGE OF TARIFF REVIEW; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sabesp’s IDRs at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – SABESP: NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Celgene Corporation (CELG) by 8465.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 1.19M shares as the company's stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.57M, up from 14,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Celgene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $91.86. About 3.66M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) by 18,249 shares to 17,719 shares, valued at $325,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (Put) (SPY) by 4.58 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,500 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.37% or 14,825 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 584,534 shares. Marathon accumulated 18,315 shares. Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Gradient Invests Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 439 shares. Natixis owns 204,542 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Boys Arnold holds 0.07% or 5,279 shares. Bluemountain Capital Limited Liability Com reported 215,872 shares. Company Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.11% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Veritable LP holds 0.06% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 29,048 shares. Mraz Amerine Associate has 3,100 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 233,044 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel reported 2,984 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested 0.17% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 45 were accumulated by Delta Asset Limited Liability Co Tn.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq" on July 30, 2019.