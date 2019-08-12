Tudor Investment Et Al Maintains Position in Zions Bancorporation (ZION); Advisors Capital Management Increases Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZION) by 35.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 23,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 89,246 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05M, up from 65,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 1.47 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 16.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 8,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 59,643 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.99M, up from 51,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $254.35. About 1.15 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “BD Provides Update on Voluntary Recalls of Alarisâ„¢ Pump Module Model 8100 and Certain Alarisâ„¢ Pump Infusion Sets – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Acquisition Boosts Exact Sciences’ Role in Cancer Diagnostics – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Becton, Dickinson EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81 million and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) by 39,791 shares to 191,310 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,463 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State owns 13,333 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Com holds 3.23% or 297,002 shares. Cls Limited reported 79 shares. Goelzer Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mcdaniel Terry reported 71,663 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al reported 32,294 shares stake. Jefferies Limited holds 0% or 661 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na accumulated 47,333 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Llc invested in 0.55% or 4,837 shares. Stevens First Principles Advsrs has 16,356 shares for 2.43% of their portfolio. Carderock Mgmt Incorporated has 2.08% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 20,436 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.04% or 68,103 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.11% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.23% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Olstein Capital Management Ltd Partnership holds 1.25% or 30,300 shares.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 6,400 shares to 3,881 shares, valued at $394,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacific Gas & Elec Co (NYSE:PCG) by 54,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,275 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “3 Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 07/23/2019: THFF,BRO,ZION – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 468 shares. D E Shaw holds 28,193 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Bancshares The invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Systematic Finance Lp holds 0.21% or 134,455 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank owns 38,417 shares. Pinnacle Hldgs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Seizert Partners Limited owns 490,125 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Clover Ptnrs LP holds 2.01% or 25,000 shares. Sarasin And Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.39% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Moreover, Fiduciary Management Wi has 0.25% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 845,070 shares. Fil Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Mufg Americas holds 21,283 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.