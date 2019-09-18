Tudor Investment Et Al Maintains Holding in Woodward (WWD); Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Position in Facebook (FB) Cut by $573,300

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 260.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 14,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 20,469 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32 million, up from 5,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $108.67. About 141,627 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange Deal Expected to Close by End 2Q 2018, Subject to German Antitrust Authorities’ Clearance; 03/04/2018 – Scott Technology Access Event Set By Woodward for Apr. 9-11; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $2.2 BLN; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD 2Q EPS 60C; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce sells parts maker L’Orange to Woodward for 700 mln euros; 10/04/2018 – Law Firm HAYMAN-WOODWARD Announces Its Participation in SelectUSA to Facilitate Immigration and Job Growth; 16/04/2018 – D.C. Law Group HAYMAN-WOODWARD Participates in SelectUSA Conference to Foster Job Growth and Immigration in the United States; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Sell L’Orange to Woodward for EUR700 Mln; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) repairs planned between 14 Mile Road and Quarton Road; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES FY EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $3.47

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 2,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 29,417 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, down from 32,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $536.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $187.97. About 8.50 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: The firm at the centre of this year’s Facebook data scandal has declared bankruptcy, will shut; 20/03/2018 – U.K. Wants `Police Powers’ to Go After Facebook as Scandal Grows; 24/04/2018 – Questions about Facebook personal data mining persist; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS DECISIONS ON POLITICAL ADVERTISING HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH MONEY; 04/04/2018 – Gottlieb says Facebook, other tech companies must do more to stop illicit opioid sales; 04/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Congress Testimony on Facebook Data Set for April 11; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Also Curbing Information It Exchanges With Outside Data Brokers; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Details Spam, Fake User Efforts — MarketWatch; 29/04/2018 – Just because some people don’t want Facebook using their data to make a profit doesn’t mean they wouldn’t be willing to do so themselves

More notable recent Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Woodward (WWD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Woodward (WWD) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Woodward (WWD) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RSI Alert: Woodward (WWD) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Woodward Announces Declaration of Dividend Nasdaq:WWD – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corporation (NYSE:CSX) by 80,497 shares to 80,850 shares, valued at $6.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,362 shares, and cut its stake in Stamps.Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

