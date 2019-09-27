Tudor Investment Et Al Lowered O Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Position By $653,130; Sorl Auto Parts (SORL) SI Decreased By 0.11%

Sorl Auto Parts Inc (NASDAQ:SORL) had a decrease of 0.11% in short interest. SORL’s SI was 966,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.11% from 967,200 shares previously. With 55,600 avg volume, 17 days are for Sorl Auto Parts Inc (NASDAQ:SORL)’s short sellers to cover SORL’s short positions. The SI to Sorl Auto Parts Inc’s float is 12.15%. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.19. About 6,423 shares traded. SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL) has declined 32.26% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SORL News: 15/05/2018 – SORL Auto Parts Backs FY18 Net $28M; 02/04/2018 – SORL Auto Parts Sees FY18 Sales $450M; 15/05/2018 – SORL Auto Parts 1Q EPS 43c; 02/04/2018 – SORL AUTO PARTS INC SORL.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $450 MLN; 02/04/2018 – SORL Auto Parts 4Q Revenues From the Domestic OEM Customers $38.3M; 15/05/2018 – SORL AUTO PARTS INC SORL.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $450 MLN; 15/05/2018 – SORL Auto Parts Backs FY18 Rev $450M; 02/04/2018 – SORL AUTO PARTS INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018, MANAGEMENT EXPECTS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO STOCKHOLDERS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $28 MLN; 02/04/2018 – SORL Auto Parts 4Q EPS 15c; 15/05/2018 – SORL Auto Parts Reports a 44.1% Sales Increase in the First Quarter of 2018

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased O Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) stake by 12.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 1,770 shares as O Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)’s stock rose 1.93%. The Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 12,362 shares with $4.57M value, down from 14,132 last quarter. O Reilly Automotive Inc now has $30.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $393.67. About 184,640 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 22/04/2018 – DJ O’Reilly Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORLY); 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 05/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Harassment Settlements Become Public (Correct); 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $490 MLN TO $520 MLN; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.30 TO $15.40; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Sales View Signals Easier Ride for Car-Parts Retailers; 22/05/2018 – Retail Strategist Tom O’Reilly Joins Self Point Board of Directors

SORL Auto Parts, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $61.58 million. It operates through two divisions, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems. It has a 4.99 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of products covering 65 categories and approximately 2000 specifications in automotive brake systems that are principally used in various types of commercial vehicles, such as trucks and buses.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $74,250 activity. $55,250 worth of stock was bought by LAURO JEFFREY ALAN on Friday, August 2.

