Tudor Investment Et Al Lowered Its Allstate (ALL) Stake; Crown Holdings (CCK)’s Sentiment Is 0.95

Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 138 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 146 sold and decreased their positions in Crown Holdings Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 130.38 million shares, down from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Crown Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 14 to 15 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 119 Increased: 82 New Position: 56.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased Allstate Corporation (ALL) stake by 53.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 35,893 shares as Allstate Corporation (ALL)’s stock rose 9.59%. The Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 31,239 shares with $2.94M value, down from 67,132 last quarter. Allstate Corporation now has $33.54B valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $101.87. About 559,531 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 17/05/2018 – Allstate Corp.: April Estimated Catastrophe Losses $211M Pre-Tax, $167M After-Tax; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allstate Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALL); 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Allstate’s Senior Notes A3 And Preferred Stock, Series G Baa3(hyb), Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – American Red Cross of Central Oklahoma and The Allstate Foundation prepare residents for severe weather season; 11/05/2018 – Allstate Returns Cash to Shareholders Through Dividends; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Says It Is ‘Executing Profitable Growth Plan’; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE – APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSSES HAD ESTIMATED COST OF $195 MLN, PRE-TAX, PLUS UNFAVORABLE RESERVE REESTIMATES OF PRIOR REPORTED CATASTROPHE LOSSES; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MARCH 2018 OF $175 MLN AFTER-TAX; 15/05/2018 – Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Earnings With Investors; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates March Catastrophe Losses $222 Million Pretax, $175 Million After-Tax

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.77M for 10.38 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Rivulet Capital Llc holds 12.96% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. for 2.53 million shares. Kenmare Capital Partners L.L.C. owns 164,500 shares or 11.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Firefly Value Partners Lp has 8.74% invested in the company for 1.52 million shares. The California-based Tensile Capital Management Llc has invested 7.18% in the stock. Bain Capital Credit Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 90,469 shares.

The stock increased 0.99% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $65.2. About 586,393 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c

Crown Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $8.84 billion. The firm offers aluminum beverage cans and ends, and other packaging products to beverage and beer companies; food cans and ends, including two-and three-piece cans in various shapes and sizes for food marketers; glass bottles; and aerosol cans and ends for manufacturers of personal care, food, household, and industrial products. It has a 19.18 P/E ratio. It also provides metal and composite closures, and capping systems and services, as well as various specialty containers with various lid and closure variations.

Among 7 analysts covering Allstate (NYSE:ALL), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Allstate has $12500 highest and $9400 lowest target. $108.57’s average target is 6.58% above currents $101.87 stock price. Allstate had 16 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, May 7. The stock of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Wells Fargo. Credit Suisse downgraded The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) on Thursday, July 11 to “Underperform” rating. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, May 21 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, August 15. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 29 report. Wells Fargo maintained The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Raymond James.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased Adt Inc stake by 63,700 shares to 138,836 valued at $887,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Steelcase Incorporated (NYSE:SCS) stake by 21,647 shares and now owns 65,053 shares. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was raised too.

