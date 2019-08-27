Tudor Investment Et Al Lowered By $10.72 Million Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake; AUTOMOTIVE FINCO ORDINARY SHARES (RMIAF) SI Decreased By 25.71%

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RMIAF) had a decrease of 25.71% in short interest. RMIAF’s SI was 2,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 25.71% from 3,500 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 13 days are for AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RMIAF)’s short sellers to cover RMIAF’s short positions. It closed at $1.3509 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased Oracle Corporation (ORCL) stake by 79.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 202,225 shares as Oracle Corporation (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 52,203 shares with $2.80 million value, down from 254,428 last quarter. Oracle Corporation now has $175.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.5. About 6.91 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Rev $9.77B; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Has Its Head in the Cloud But Can’t See the Horizon; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES, EST. 2.55B; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – ONE-TIME NET CHARGE OF $6.9 BLN RELATED TO 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RECORDED IN QTR; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: DON’T EXPECT SHARE BUYBACK TO EXCEED $4B NEXT QUARTER; 22/05/2018 – Fourth-Gen Intelligent Data Hub Solution Frees Businesses from Oracle Lock-In; 08/05/2018 – Atlatl Software Announces Market Partnership Between Oracle CPQ Cloud and Atlatl’s Visual and Augmented Reality Product; 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins round in long-running copyright fight with Google; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more

Automotive Finco Corp., a specialty finance company, focuses on the auto retail sector in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $31.84 million. The company, through its investment in Automotive Finance LP, intends to provide long term and debt based acquisition financing to auto dealerships. It currently has negative earnings. It also focuses on direct investments in the auto retail sector.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jlb & has 227,340 shares for 2.57% of their portfolio. American Research & Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 3,842 shares. The Massachusetts-based North Amer Management has invested 0.06% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Neville Rodie Shaw holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 174,485 shares. Fairfield Bush owns 151,234 shares or 2.7% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 151,167 shares. 226,205 are held by Hyman Charles D. Rnc Cap Limited Com holds 120,857 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Ltd Com has invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Dana Advisors owns 38,746 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 150,000 were accumulated by Knott David M. Burke Herbert Natl Bank Tru Company has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 3,600 shares. Fort Lp holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 45,954 shares.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 8.30% above currents $52.5 stock price. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Bank of America. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Rosenblatt maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Friday, March 15. Rosenblatt has “Hold” rating and $51 target. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $53 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20 with “Market Perform”.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.23 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased Gopro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) stake by 232,957 shares to 299,176 valued at $1.95M in 2019Q1. It also upped Match Group Inc stake by 36,543 shares and now owns 76,459 shares. Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was raised too.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle: The 21% Yield Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle to appeal decision on Pentagon cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ICYMI: What You Should Know About The Oracle Shareholder Lawsuit – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.