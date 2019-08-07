Tudor Investment Et Al Lifted Its Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Position by $1.80 Million; Stock Value Declined; As Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Stock Price Were Volatile, Broadfin Capital Has Increased Holding

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) by 154.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 38,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.84% . The hedge fund held 62,873 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 24,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock increased 3.81% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 976,033 shares traded or 51.66% up from the average. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q Rev $616.2M; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY SHR $0.64; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N SEES FY REVENUE $2.51 BLN TO $2.56 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES SAYS ON APRIL 18, 2018 CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES FOR A $400 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees FY18 EPS $3.45-EPS $3.65; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A $350 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EACH WITH A TERM OF FIVE YEARS; 25/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N RAISES FY SHR VIEW TO $3.45 TO $3.65

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) by 77.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 3.18M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 7.26M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.13M, up from 4.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Aratana Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.09M market cap company. It closed at $4.92 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PETX News: 05/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Takes Stake in Aratana Therapeutics: 13D Filing; 13/03/2018 Aratana Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 37c; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – FOLLOWING CHANGES, ARATANA’S BOARD HAS BEEN INCREASED TO TEN MEMBERS; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA IN COOPERATION PACT WITH ENGAGED CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Aratana Therapeutics; 05/04/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – BOARD AND MANAGEMENT HAVE RECENTLY HELD DISCUSSIONS WITH REPRESENTATIVES OF ENGAGED CAPITAL, DISCUSSIONS ARE ONGOING; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC REPORTS 5.2 PCT STAKE IN ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC, AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS SAYS TALKS WITH ENGAGED CAPITAL ONGOING; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC SAYS HAS ENGAGED, TO CONTINUE TO ENGAGE, IN COMMUNICATIONS WITH ARATANA THERAPEUTICS BOARD FOR MEANS TO CREATE STOCKHOLDER VALUE

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $484.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc by 220,717 shares to 307,854 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 83,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.73, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold PETX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 30.48 million shares or 7.37% less from 32.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 0% or 21,900 shares. Mariner Limited Com invested in 29,329 shares or 0% of the stock. Broadfin Cap Limited Liability Co reported 7.26 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) for 18,566 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated stated it has 0% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). 112,300 were reported by Mackay Shields. Meeder Asset Inc owns 0% invested in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) for 1,564 shares. Ameritas Inv accumulated 3,555 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 190,789 shares. Massachusetts Fin Svcs Company Ma invested in 1.59M shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Na stated it has 370 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) for 91,160 shares. Financial Bank Of America De has 15,488 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al accumulated 75,528 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “INTC, RGEN, BGG and HELE among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Behind the scenes on Aratanaâ€™s sale to Elanco – Kansas City Business Journal” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aratana up 12% on potential sale – Seeking Alpha” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Elanco Animal Health Announces $245M Stock-For-Stock Acquisition Of Aratana Therapeutics – Benzinga” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (PETX) CEO Craig Tooman on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

More notable recent Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nu Skin +19% after strong earnings, upgrade – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 9,027 shares to 7,330 shares, valued at $299,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tapestry Inc by 110,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,356 shares, and cut its stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold NUS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 39.94 million shares or 1.30% less from 40.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 6,938 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 725,780 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% stake. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Co has invested 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Maverick Ltd invested in 67,850 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 32,155 were reported by Citigroup. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Cornerstone Inc has invested 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. Td Asset Management Inc stated it has 8,121 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street stated it has 0.01% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Amp Capital Invsts holds 4,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wedge L LP Nc owns 6,743 shares. Moreover, Ellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 10,400 shares.