Tudor Investment Et Al Lifted Its Amedisys (AMED) Position; Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased Amedisys Inc (AMED) stake by 39.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired 12,258 shares as Amedisys Inc (AMED)’s stock declined 19.06%. The Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 43,128 shares with $5.32M value, up from 30,870 last quarter. Amedisys Inc now has $3.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $122.01. About 152,626 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 54.80% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.37% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Fevertree Drinks Plc had 17 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 5 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Monday, April 15. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Tuesday, January 29. As per Friday, January 25, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, January 25 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 28. See Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold AMED shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,485 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.02% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Metropolitan Life Ins has 3,345 shares. Ameriprise Inc has invested 0.03% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 0.12% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) or 418,679 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors reported 2,658 shares. Millennium Mngmt Llc stated it has 236,767 shares. Cibc Mkts, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 25,292 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability reported 12,041 shares stake. Sabal Company has invested 0.07% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Citadel Limited Liability has 355,428 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.01% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 3,585 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 0.07% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

More notable recent Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did Amedisys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMED) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amedisys (AMED) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here’s What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AMED Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 21st – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Amedisys had 11 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Benchmark downgraded Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) on Tuesday, February 5 to “Hold” rating. Craig Hallum maintained Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, March 21. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $145 target in Thursday, March 21 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMED in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) stake by 18,588 shares to 6,003 valued at $329,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spirit Aerosystems Hold (NYSE:SPR) stake by 16,018 shares and now owns 13,906 shares. Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 1.78% or GBX 39 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2151. About 691,029 shares traded or 38.71% up from the average. Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.