Tudor Investment Et Al Lifted Celgene (Put) (CELG) Stake By $106.98 Million; Synbiotics (SBIO) Has 0.55 Sentiment

Synbiotics Corp (SBIO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 11 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 20 cut down and sold equity positions in Synbiotics Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 886,409 shares, down from 1.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Synbiotics Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 12 Increased: 6 New Position: 5.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased Celgene Corporation (Put) (CELG) stake by 8097.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired 1.14M shares as Celgene Corporation (Put) (CELG)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 1.15M shares with $108.69 million value, up from 14,054 last quarter. Celgene Corporation (Put) now has $67.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $94.68. About 2.17M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Crestline Denali CLO XVI, Ltd./LLC; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – REORGANIZATION INCLUDES DISCOVERY-STAGE PIPELINE, 3 PROGRAMS BEING ADVANCED UNDER COLLABORATION WITH CELGENE; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUE WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $14.8 BLN; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Denali Capital Clo Xii, Ltd; 06/04/2018 – Check out today’s peer review: Abeona appoints new chief as Timothy Miller moves to CSO; Maxine Gowen passes Trevena baton to Carrie Bourdow; Scott Smith out in Celgene revamp

The ETF decreased 3.11% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $34.01. About 14,421 shares traded. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ntv Asset Management Llc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF for 48,748 shares. Advisory Services Network Llc owns 64,911 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sfe Investment Counsel has 0.13% invested in the company for 7,784 shares. The New York-based Allsquare Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 10,758 shares.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) stake by 719,794 shares to 10,206 valued at $902,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Asgn Inc stake by 14,887 shares and now owns 8,580 shares. Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) was reduced too.