Tudor Investment Et Al Increases Stake in Patterson (PTEN); Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Holder Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Stake by $12.44 Million

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Patterson (PTEN) by 127.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 41,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 74,434 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 32,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Patterson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $8.58. About 78,240 shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 345,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.89 million, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.87. About 522 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold LORL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 0.22% less from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 95,713 shares. Victory Mgmt accumulated 10,525 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup Inc has 4,229 shares. 50,865 are owned by Glacier Peak Ltd Com. 31,963 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Ltd Llc. Highstreet Asset has 0% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 63 shares. Bancorporation Of America De holds 0% or 11,026 shares in its portfolio. Cooperman Leon G reported 1.58% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Moreover, Proxima Cap Mgmt Limited has 2.73% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 68,800 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 8,007 shares. Intl Group Incorporated holds 0% or 8,190 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag accumulated 28,863 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,397 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 12,907 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 0% or 12,344 shares.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 4,850 shares to 14,167 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corporation (ONNN) by 222,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,744 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).