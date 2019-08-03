Tudor Investment Et Al Increased Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) by $637,360; Land & Buildings Investment Management Lifted Its Stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by $14.75 Million as Market Value Rose

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) by 84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 31,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 69,804 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, up from 37,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $15.8. About 2.34M shares traded or 16.13% up from the average. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 31/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Celebrates 25 Years As A Public Company; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY EPS $1.02-$1.08/Share; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To FFO $2.40/Shr-FFO $2.46/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q EPS 24c; 30/03/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Developer teeing up new 225-home development near Tanger Outlets; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Quarterly Dividend to 35c; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY FFO $2.43-$2.49/Share; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Increases Dividend For 25th Consecutive Year; Continues Share Repurchase Program; 12/04/2018 – TANGER INCREASES DIV FOR 25TH CONSECUTIVE YR CONTINUES SHR; 12/04/2018 – Correct: Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Annual Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 101.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 196,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The hedge fund held 389,810 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.36M, up from 193,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $80.48. About 1.54M shares traded or 29.96% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Lc holds 0.02% or 27,247 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 14,712 shares. Reliance Trust Co Of Delaware owns 4,570 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated Inc holds 918,377 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Lc Tn has invested 0.02% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 1.56% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Cleararc Capital Incorporated reported 8,975 shares. Hanson Doremus Investment Mngmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 4,862 shares. Moreover, Global Endowment Mngmt LP has 0.13% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 12,000 shares. Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 90,281 shares. Envestnet Asset owns 100,675 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co holds 2,101 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 240,340 shares. Farmers & Merchants invested in 160 shares.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30 million and $408.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 300,800 shares to 974,447 shares, valued at $43.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $6.71 million activity. Brackenridge Alexander sold $144,641 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on Tuesday, February 5. $49,610 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares were sold by Garechana Robert. $67,302 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was sold by Kaufman Ian on Tuesday, February 5. $22,747 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was sold by Sorenson Christa L on Tuesday, February 5. $49,393 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares were sold by Manelis Michael L. Shares for $34,301 were sold by Fenster Scott.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SKT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 87.13 million shares or 1.15% more from 86.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 10,000 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru has 10,220 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd invested in 44,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Miller Howard Ny holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 259,429 shares. Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.01% or 14,892 shares in its portfolio. 13,127 were accumulated by Old National Bank & Trust In. Legal General Gp Public Limited holds 403,037 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Co has 64,761 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. 1,115 were reported by Kbc Nv. Landscape Management Ltd Liability stated it has 102,908 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. State Street Corp owns 0.03% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 18.56 million shares. Moreover, Private Advisor Grp Lc has 0.04% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Camarda Advsr Llc, Florida-based fund reported 43 shares. Amer Intl Gp, New York-based fund reported 244,349 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0.01% or 340,946 shares in its portfolio.