Tudor Investment Et Al Increased Genomic Health (GHDX) Stake by $1.89 Million; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Declined, Falcon Edge Capital LP Lowered Its Stake

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Genomic Health Inc. (GHDX) by 53.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 26,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The hedge fund held 77,276 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41 million, up from 50,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Genomic Health Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $73.75. About 129,353 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 39.36% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in; 16/05/2018 – Genomic Biomarkers Market by lndication and End User: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Merchavia Reports Positive Results in a Breakthrough Trial for Early Prostate Cancer Diagnosis; 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH – WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST OR FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NGS-BASED PANELS; 21/03/2018 – Genomic Vision: 2017 Annual Results; 23/03/2018 – ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Below 50D-MA; 02/04/2018 – ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Closes Below 200D-MA; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – IF SUCCESSFULLY, GENOMIC VISION WILL RECEIVE ROYALTIES FOR ANY TEST SERVICE INDEPENDENTLY DEVELOPED BY QUEST AS A RESULT OF RESEARCH; 19/04/2018 – NHS Gaps Stall Benefits of Genomic Data for U.K. Health Care; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Data From Studies Show ‘Real-World’ Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 63,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12M, down from 66,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $143.76. About 3.11M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF SAYS U.S. NEEDS PRIVACY LAW LIKE EU’S GDPR; 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-$23B ON MULESOFT; 13/04/2018 – LiveData® Selected for Salesforce Accelerate, Expediting Time to Market for PeriOp Manager™ Surgical Workflow App; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – EXPECTED ADOPTION OF BOTH ASC 606 AND ASC 340-40 STANDARDS WILL NOT IMPACT COMPANY’S OPERATING CASH FLOW; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO ADOPT ASC 606 & ASC 340-40; 28/03/2018 – Press release : Orange Belgium and Orange Polska partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to strengthen their Digital Transformation; 12/04/2018 – Zuora, Salesforce Alum, Is Latest Cloud Darling, Soars 48% — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.04, REV VIEW $12.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold GHDX shares while 55 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 33.94 million shares or 5.45% more from 32.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Partners Lc accumulated 13,170 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 555,700 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Co holds 10,588 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 6,800 shares. 56,033 were reported by Rafferty Asset Lc. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corp reported 26,300 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc reported 0% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 18,603 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company reported 340,847 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 2,891 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Services Ma invested in 9,108 shares. Driehaus Ltd Liability Corporation has 6,200 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 221,755 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research Inc holds 0.01% or 29,621 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $59.33 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Cole G Bradley sold $1.21M.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (New) (NYSE:HON) by 11,889 shares to 3,690 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 52,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,450 shares, and cut its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $80.37 million for 399.33 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

