Tudor Investment Et Al Holding in Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) Has Decreased by $364,004; Pg&E (PCG) Holder Nokota Management LP Lifted Holding

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 873.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 3.47M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.87 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.82 million, up from 397,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.7. About 3.82 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:05 AM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Calls for Resolving Unsustainable Policies Related to Wildfire Liability; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Gets $350M Unsecured Term Loan Maturing in April 2020; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 09:47 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corp.’s First Quarter Comes Up Short — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES $450M IN REVENUE REDUCTION DUE TO TAX REFORM; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/21/2018 11:09 AM; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Pg&E To A3 And Pg&E Corp To Baa1, Outlooks Are Negative

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) by 67.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 21,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,428 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $180,000, down from 31,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.39. About 443,210 shares traded. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has declined 8.40% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDR News: 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282451 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BAT 45; 16/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Holding in Marrone Bio (Correct); 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Ionis Pharma; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282452 – WEST WADDELL RANCH SAT212; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in ACI Worldwide; 12/04/2018 – Waddell is the latest to leave the government’s security agencies, as new national security advisor John Bolton takes over for Gen. H.R. McMaster; 02/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed Names Elizabeth Hansen as Chief Compliance Officer; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281546 – WADDELL COMPRESSOR STATION; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws Waddell & Reed Fincl, Inc.’s Ratings; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282447 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BATTERY 72

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA) by 2.35 million shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $182.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 801,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 893,594 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Trust Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 885 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). New Generation Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.17% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Oz LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 112,100 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc invested in 656,747 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus has 1,137 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manchester Limited Com invested in 0% or 665 shares. Knighthead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 34.43% or 10.43 million shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 204 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 58,744 shares. The North Carolina-based Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 55 shares. Country National Bank & Trust owns 181 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). First Wilshire Securities Mngmt owns 171,577 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Company (NYSE:WFC) by 176,381 shares to 182,604 shares, valued at $8.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Solaredge Technologies Inc by 32,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,668 shares, and has risen its stake in Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A).

