Tudor Investment Et Al Has Trimmed National Instruments (NATI) Stake by $308,176; As Costco Whsl New (COST) Share Value Rose, Marketfield Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding by $677,116

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in National Instruments Corporation (NATI) by 12.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 7,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.53% . The hedge fund held 50,446 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, down from 57,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in National Instruments Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $42.09. About 499,831 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 4.87% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 22/05/2018 – New Nl Data-Logging Software Addresses Key Automotive Challenges; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 08/05/2018 – Nl Releases New Infrastructure for Deployed Systems Management; 22/05/2018 – Nl Introduces lnstrumentStudio™ Software to Simplify Development and Debugging of Automated Test Systems; 05/03/2018 National Instruments Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 20/03/2018 – NI Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and Nl Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 02/04/2018 – National Instruments Announces Upcoming Schedule of Events with the Financial Community; 22/05/2018 – Nl Accelerates Beyond the Speed of Innovation with LabVlEW 2018

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 2,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 29,199 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07 million, down from 31,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $278.46. About 999,494 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold NATI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 101.53 million shares or 1.03% more from 100.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Tech stated it has 3,400 shares. Morgan Stanley has 283,703 shares. Natixis accumulated 0.04% or 136,961 shares. Georgia-based Synovus Financial has invested 0% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Bb&T has invested 0.01% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Comerica Retail Bank reported 73,882 shares stake. Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 311,323 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital Management Corp invested in 0.01% or 12,064 shares. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 22,257 shares. Utah Retirement owns 20,871 shares. Rice Hall James Assoc Limited accumulated 32,729 shares. 727,864 were reported by Millennium Management Ltd. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.05% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI).

More notable recent National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of May 17th Options Trading For National Instruments (NATI) – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “National Instruments declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “RSI Alert: National Instruments Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “National Instruments (NATI) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $88,565 activity.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tegna Inc by 31,372 shares to 57,075 shares, valued at $805,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 38,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,873 shares, and has risen its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE).

Marketfield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.70 billion and $235.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,600 shares to 26,846 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AIB puts temporary hold on recruitment, promotion – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Switching Jobs Might Cost You in These 4 Ways – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Whirlpool (WHR) Stock Up 28% YTD: Will Momentum Sustain? – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pentair (PNR) Down 7% Year to Date: Will it Bounce Back? – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Costco (COST) Stellar Comps Aiding Stock’s Run on Bourses – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.