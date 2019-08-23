Tudor Investment Et Al Has Raised Its Torchmark (TMK) Position; Fastenal Co. (FAST) Holder Yorktown Management & Research Co Decreased Its Holding by $313,600

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Torchmark Corporation (TMK) by 145.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 8,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 14,557 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 5,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Torchmark Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 410,863 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N SEES FY 2018 OPER SHR $5.93 TO $6.07; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Operating EPS $1.47; 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 19/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $83; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07; 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co. (FAST) by 19.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 20,100 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $30.45. About 388,096 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold TMK shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) holds 145 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 408,150 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Proshare Advsrs Llc holds 55,668 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 209,219 shares or 0.02% of the stock. British Columbia Corp has invested 0.01% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Ghp Invest Advisors holds 5,643 shares. Dnb Asset As reported 0% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 19,730 shares. Estabrook Management holds 0% or 900 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 5,250 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 224,284 shares. 52,295 are held by Mackenzie Fin Corp. Geode Capital Management Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Jefferies Group Limited Co reported 19,183 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK).

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) by 76,128 shares to 11,155 shares, valued at $534,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) by 53,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,866 shares, and cut its stake in A.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $211.12M for 21.15 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 5,263 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bamco Incorporated Ny accumulated 1.06M shares or 0.29% of the stock. Hilltop Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Blair William Il stated it has 2.05 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 1.34 million shares. Moreover, Liberty Cap Incorporated has 1.26% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 38,820 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Llc holds 1.64% or 220,750 shares in its portfolio. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 7,000 shares. Albert D Mason holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 8,200 shares. D E Shaw And Inc holds 181,784 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Etrade Cap Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Mackay Shields Lc owns 42,014 shares. Gulf Int Bancorporation (Uk) Limited has 0.07% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $309.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 80,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Resources Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Bgc Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).