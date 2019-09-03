Tudor Investment Et Al Has Raised Its Holding in Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) by $846,288; Nikko Asset Management Americas Holding in Autodesk (ADSK) Boosted by $407,030

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 303.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 2,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 3,491 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $142.82. About 2.99M shares traded or 38.08% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) by 168.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 47,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 74,943 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 27,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.83. About 798,582 shares traded. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has declined 32.14% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.14% the S&P500. Some Historical VSH News: 25/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Introduces Industry’s First IHLP® Inductor Series Qualified to MIL-STD-981 Class S for Space-Grade Ap; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology 1Q EPS 39c; 08/03/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Announces Support for Comml MLCCs Being Discontinued by Certain Suppliers; 08/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECH SEES 2Q REV. $740M TO $780M; 09/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC VSH.N : BOFA MERRIL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 30/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New SensorXplorer™ Starter Kit; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 18/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Releases AEC-Q101 Qualified 3- and 4-Channel Optical Sensors for Turn and Push, Absolute, and Incrementa; 24/05/2018 – Vishay Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Passives Catalog Distributor of the Year; 12/04/2018 – Vishay Asia Honored by Siemens With 2017 SEWC Best Cooperation Supplier Award

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) by 18,588 shares to 6,003 shares, valued at $329,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 56,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,342 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (Put) (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings.

