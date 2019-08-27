Tudor Investment Et Al Has Lowered Its Holding in Eagle Materials (EXP) by $2.82 Million; Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) Shareholder Grace & White Has Cut Its Stake by $317,559

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 52.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 33,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The hedge fund held 30,442 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, down from 63,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $81.9. About 389,576 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 9,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 295,127 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02M, down from 304,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Gorman Rupp Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $764.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 15,036 shares traded. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has declined 4.27% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 15/05/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 11/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RC track teams take second at GRC Indoor; 26/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp 1Q EPS 37c; 02/05/2018 – TCS Wins GRC 20/20 Innovation and User Experience Awards; 13/03/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp announces corporate staff promotions; 27/04/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp declares first quarter cash dividend; 26/04/2018 – GORMAN-RUPP CO GRC.N – COMPANY’S BACKLOG OF ORDERS WAS $127.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $96.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – Lockpath Receives GRC Innovation Awards for Enterprise GRC and IT GRC Management; 10/04/2018 – ACL Wins Three GRC Innovation Awards

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $45,323 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold GRC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 13.69 million shares or 0.37% less from 13.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 0.15% or 581,494 shares. Huntington State Bank reported 1,671 shares. Grace White holds 2.38% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 295,127 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt Inc invested in 0.05% or 17,100 shares. Moreover, Zacks Invest has 0.04% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 54,768 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 25,994 shares. Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Dupont Capital has 14,321 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 6,000 are held by United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Company. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.44 million shares. Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 30,004 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 951,000 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Victory Cap Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 9,075 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 172,654 shares.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgic Investment Corp (NYSE:MTG) by 40,771 shares to 88,079 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mid (NYSE:MAA) by 18,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corporation (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 471,480 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement Sys has 8,418 shares. Franklin Resources Inc has 822,337 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 209,804 shares. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0% or 38,921 shares in its portfolio. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has invested 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Ameriprise Financial invested in 0.01% or 133,140 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc Inc reported 0.02% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 510,454 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset owns 0.72% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 672,070 shares. Washington-based Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Inc has invested 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Rockshelter Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 95,534 shares. Com Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 5,665 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% or 26,801 shares.