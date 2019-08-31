Tudor Investment Et Al Has Lifted Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) by $637,360 as Market Value Declined; As Select Medical Holdings (SEM) Stock Value Rose, Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Raised Position

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) by 31.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 153,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.56% . The institutional investor held 642,578 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.05M, up from 489,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Select Medical Holdings Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.22. About 340,507 shares traded. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) has declined 16.92% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SEM News: 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 26C; 10/04/2018 – Select Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Select Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q Net $33.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Select Medical Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEM); 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS 97C TO $1.12, EST. $1.05; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees 2018 EPS 93c-EPS $1.08; 03/05/2018 – Baylor Scott & White Health and Select Medical Expand Joint Venture into the Austin Area; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q Rev $1.25B; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees FY Rev $5B-$5.2B

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) by 84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 31,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 69,804 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, up from 37,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.14. About 1.96M shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY FFO $2.43-$2.49/Share; 21/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Announces Executive Promotions; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q Rev $123.5M; 18/05/2018 – Tanger Elects Directors and Officers; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY EPS $1.02-$1.08/Share; 30/03/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Developer teeing up new 225-home development near Tanger Outlets; 12/04/2018 – Correct: Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Annual Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKT); 12/04/2018 – Tanger Increases Dividend For 25th Consecutive Year; Continues Share Repurchase Program; 12/04/2018 – TANGER INCREASES DIV FOR 25TH CONSECUTIVE YR CONTINUES SHR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold SKT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 87.13 million shares or 1.15% more from 86.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs accumulated 11,101 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Ltd has 0.17% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Amica Mutual Insurance holds 0.14% or 51,683 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg reported 60,249 shares. Amer Century Companies accumulated 928,051 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Symons holds 0.14% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) or 15,545 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.01% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 202,956 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP has invested 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Comml Bank Of America De reported 392,017 shares stake. Minnesota-based Us Bancorporation De has invested 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Ls Investment Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,939 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 37,107 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 81,569 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 58 shares.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $144,090 activity.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 211,057 shares to 108,192 shares, valued at $393,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in News Corp/New (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 57,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,791 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM).

