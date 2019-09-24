Tudor Investment Et Al Has Increased Its Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Position; Range Resources (RRC) Sentiment Is 1.34

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) stake by 318.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired 43,831 shares as Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)’s stock declined 10.95%. The Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 57,611 shares with $3.40M value, up from 13,780 last quarter. Las Vegas Sands Corp now has $42.85B valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $55.67. About 3.16 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 19/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Completes Amendment And Restatement Of Its Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility; 09/05/2018 – Hong Kong group aims to curb money laundering around Asia; 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45

Range Resources Corp (RRC) investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 151 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 113 sold and reduced their stock positions in Range Resources Corp. The funds in our database now have: 271.99 million shares, up from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Range Resources Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 8 to 7 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 78 Increased: 104 New Position: 47.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids , and oil company. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States.

The stock decreased 5.38% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 12.71M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Rev $742.6M; 30/04/2018 – Range Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 06/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Comments on Rule Amendments for Pipeline Fees; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 12/04/2018 – UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST ASSOCIATION SEEKS SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL REQUESTING RANGE RESOURCES TO ISSUE REPORTS REVIEWING METHANE EMISSIONS MANAGEMENT POLICIES; 12/04/2018 – Range Resources: Dennis Degner, SVP of Operations, Will Continue to Oversee Marcellus and North Louisiana Divisions; 16/04/2018 – RANGE – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $4 BLN, A BORROWING BASE OF $3.0 BLN, TOTAL LENDER COMMITMENTS OF $2.0 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Major Range Resources Investor Lashes Out Over Executive Pay; 13/04/2018 – Antipodes Adds Range Resources, Exits Michael Kors: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc holds 29.07% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation for 40.46 million shares. Kopernik Global Investors Llc owns 11.21 million shares or 13.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Quaker Capital Investments Llc has 9.42% invested in the company for 3.32 million shares. The Texas-based Caymus Capital Partners L.P. has invested 7.11% in the stock. Stelliam Investment Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 2.96 million shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $434,106 activity.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 111.54% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -250.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Range Provides Mariner East Operational Update NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Citi Transfers Coverage on Range Resources (RRC) at Neutral – StreetInsider.com” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Range Resources Stock Is Rallying Today – The Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are in Rally Mode Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Outlook Is Bad News for Natural Gas Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Las Vegasnds (NYSE:LVS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Las Vegasnds has $7000 highest and $6000 lowest target. $64.50’s average target is 15.86% above currents $55.67 stock price. Las Vegasnds had 11 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Friday, September 13. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank on Monday, September 9 to “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) rating on Friday, September 6. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $6000 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LVS in report on Thursday, June 6 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold LVS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 264.75 million shares or 1.00% less from 267.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 358,970 are held by First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership. Argent Tru reported 20,294 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks accumulated 0% or 13,672 shares. 49,397 are held by Trexquant L P. Captrust Fincl accumulated 0% or 705 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 35,489 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.03% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Paloma Prtn Management Co holds 79,370 shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Stevens Cap LP invested in 0.04% or 16,007 shares. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.17% or 1.18 million shares. Missouri-based Amer Century Inc has invested 0.07% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Oppenheimer Inc holds 0.06% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) or 35,964 shares. Wms Prns Ltd stated it has 7,700 shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corporation holds 0.08% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) or 5,962 shares.