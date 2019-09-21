Tudor Investment Et Al Has Increased Holding in National Instruments (NATI) by $1.19 Million; Pepsico (PEP) Holder Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Trimmed Its Holding by $537,886

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in National Instruments Corporation (NATI) by 57.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 29,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.53% . The hedge fund held 79,472 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34 million, up from 50,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in National Instruments Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $42.74. About 567,616 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 4.87% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 22/05/2018 – New Nl Data-Logging Software Addresses Key Automotive Challenges; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments Reaffirms 2Q Guidance for Revenue and Earnings; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments /Reaffirms 2Q Guidance; 26/04/2018 – NATI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 37C, EST. 27C (2 EST.); 20/03/2018 – NI Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q EPS 18c; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q Net $24.3M; 22/05/2018 – NI Accelerates University Engineering Education with New Solution for Project Based Learning; 22/05/2018 – New NI Data-Logging Software Addresses Key Automotive Challenges; 22/05/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – CADENCE INTERFACE HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO INCLUDE AN INTEGRATION WITH AXIEM 3D PLANAR EM SIMULATOR

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 15.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 4,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 21,650 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84 million, down from 25,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 4.85M shares traded or 11.25% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold NATI shares while 94 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 100.16 million shares or 1.35% less from 101.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal General Public Ltd Company reported 504,700 shares. Proshare Advsrs Llc holds 9,425 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 12,904 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cwm Limited accumulated 416 shares or 0% of the stock. 19,400 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) or 76,321 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 7,507 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Capital Lc reported 20,978 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 22,444 shares. Broadview Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 47,550 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 91,267 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisory Service Networks Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 83,502 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 92,700 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $88,565 activity.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 50,289 shares to 11,850 shares, valued at $568,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) by 56,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,100 shares, and cut its stake in Propetro Holding Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 30,044 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel has invested 0.43% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.62% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Incorporated owns 84,439 shares. Principal Grp holds 2.72M shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. 4,447 were reported by Tortoise Limited Company. Guardian L P, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 90,380 shares. Main Street accumulated 0.05% or 1,839 shares. Brick And Kyle Associates holds 5,374 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Ltd Liability Com holds 0.31% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 13,102 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors Inc holds 3,415 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp Il reported 100,511 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Washington Tru reported 121,030 shares. Acropolis Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.16% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $62.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 31,132 shares to 728,806 shares, valued at $63.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHC) by 980,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ISTB).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.45 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.