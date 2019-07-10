Tudor Investment Et Al Has Decreased Its Glu Mobile (GLUU) Stake as Stock Price Declined; Proshare Advisors Boosted Its California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Stake by $593,028; Market Valuation Declined

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 10,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 188,132 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.21M, up from 177,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $51.38. About 112,979 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 29.15% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 25/04/2018 – California Water Move Could Set Up Rare Four-Way Bidding War; 26/04/2018 – CWT CONFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY SJW GROUP FOR $68.25/SHR IN CASH; 30/05/2018 – California Water Service Requests Rate Decreases Due to New Tax Law and Capital Financing Costs; 10/05/2018 – Washington Water Service’s Carol Schlender Honored With Drinking Water Week Commitment to Excellence Award by State Departm; 02/05/2018 – Calif Water Svc Grp: SJW Stockholders Would Receive Superior Deal With CWT’s All-Cash Proposal; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW REJECTED PROPOSAL ON APRIL 13; 12/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within GDS HOLDINGS, California Water Service Group Holding, Gladstone Commercial, Ocean Rig U; 21/04/2018 – DJ California Water Service Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CWT); 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Compamny – 04/27/2018 04:06 PM; 07/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Opens 2018 College Scholarship Program in California, Hawaii, and Washington

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU) by 16.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 59,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 294,802 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, down from 354,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.16. About 1.92M shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 60.69% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Glu Mobile; 22/04/2018 – DJ Glu Mobile Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLUU); 14/03/2018 Glu Mobile Announces New Employment Inducement Awards; 17/04/2018 – Glu Mobile Rises for 7 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 07/05/2018 – Glu Mobile Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Glu Launches MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2018; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Rev $81.4M; 23/03/2018 – Glu Mobile Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE SEES 2Q BOOKINGS $90M TO $92M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 2,600 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Wellington Shields And reported 5,000 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd holds 0.01% or 41,320 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 65,685 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Sg Americas Limited Liability Company reported 8,045 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 11,131 shares. Proshare Lc stated it has 0.06% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Mason Street Advsrs Lc reported 15,437 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 3,834 shares. Cambridge Advsr invested in 0.01% or 13,254 shares. Sei Invs Co reported 7,549 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group owns 0% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 5,900 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14 billion and $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 63,806 shares to 953,578 shares, valued at $81.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 97,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.64M shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Analysts await Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.01 EPS, up 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. GLUU’s profit will be $1.45M for 179.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Glu Mobile Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $56.26 million activity.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 5,207 shares to 13,780 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) by 14,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Popular Incorporated (NASDAQ:BPOP).

