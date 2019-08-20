Tudor Investment Et Al Has Decreased Holding in Avnet (AVT) by $3.55 Million as Share Value Declined; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake Held by Farmstead Capital Management Llc

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Avnet Incorporated (AVT) by 78.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 82,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The hedge fund held 22,852 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $991,000, down from 105,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Avnet Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $41.6. About 737,946 shares traded or 12.54% up from the average. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 5.31% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 16/05/2018 – Avnet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Avnet Adds Programmable Logic Alternative to 96Boards Community with New Ultra96 Development Board; 10/04/2018 – Avnet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 9 Days; 23/05/2018 – Avnet Names Oleg Khaykin to Its Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Avnet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 21/05/2018 – Avnet Investor Day 2018 Webcast Details; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avnet’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc Sees 4Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS $1.01; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss/Shr $2.64; 02/04/2018 – Avnet Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps

More notable recent Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Holistic Look At Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: WLK, AVT, LOW, EL, SSNC – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “35 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: NICE (Nasdaq: $NICE) Recognized for Leadership by Opus Research and Avnet (NasdaqGS: $AVT) Announces Company Milestone – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Avnet, Inc. (AVT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genpact Ltd (NYSE:G) by 10,927 shares to 28,449 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 33,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold AVT shares while 133 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 99.02 million shares or 3.24% less from 102.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Capital Ltd Liability Company has 9,814 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp reported 166,044 shares stake. Advisory Serv Net Lc reported 908 shares. Ohio-based Foster Motley Inc has invested 0.17% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Moreover, Wedge Cap L LP Nc has 0.01% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 13,906 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 21,974 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 94,073 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Manufacturers Life Ins Co The accumulated 0.01% or 176,745 shares. The Illinois-based Advisory has invested 0.94% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Heritage Wealth stated it has 0% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). First Citizens Retail Bank Tru holds 0.06% or 11,638 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Inv Management Lc has 324,620 shares. Synovus Financial reported 170 shares. Menta has invested 0.51% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).